Carnival Cruise Brands Will Modify Itineraries to Remove Calls to Russia

Carnival Corporation has confirmed that it will adjust itineraries across its cruise brands and remove visits to Russia. The cruise company, which owns nine cruise operators, will announce further details through its brands once the adjusted itineraries are confirmed.

Carnival Removing Calls Due to Situation in Ukraine

Cruise lines are responding to the developing situation in Ukraine, and it has already resulted in the cancellation of calls to Russia for some lines. Carnival Corporation, which is the largest cruise company in the world and owns nine cruise brands, confirmed on Saturday that it will be adjusting itineraries.

Photo Credit: SeregaSibTravel / Shutterstock

Carnival Corp tweeted, “In light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Carnival Corporation brands will be modifying our itineraries in the coming week once alternative ports can be confirmed. We stand for peace.”

The cruise company owns major lines such as Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, and more. Guests booked on upcoming sailings that include a call to Russia can expect to be contacted soon by a specific cruise line or travel agent.

Read Also: Cruise Lines Remove Calls to Russia and Adjust Sailings

Carnival Corp Chairman Micky Arison also tweeted and confirmed that the company was in the process of securing alternative itineraries, “We are in the process of securing alternate itineraries for our cruise ships before announcing our future plans. We will be advising our guests and travel partners shortly as plans become finalized.”

Photo Credit: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

This news comes after many had asked why the company had not yet announced the removal of calls to Russia. One of its brands, Princess Cruises, stated two days ago, “In light of the current situation evolving in Ukraine, we understand that it may raise some questions about upcoming voyages. We are monitoring the situation closely and will amend itineraries as necessary as the safety and well-being of guests and crew is our highest priority.”

Holland America Line already released a similar statement but did not go as far as announcing Russia cancellations at the time. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings became the first to announce that it would be canceling all calls to Russia for 2022. There have also been announcements from other smaller lines, including Viking Cruises and Windstar Cruises.

Many are calling for cruise lines to swiftly remove calls to Russia, including the popular port of call of St. Petersburg. Many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and those across the EU have already announced harsh sanctions. Some of these sanctions include travel, such as banning Russian flights.

Cruise Hive will continue to monitor the situation and keep readers updated on how the cruise industry is reacting.