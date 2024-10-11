Carnival Crew Members Praised for Handling Rough Seas and Rude Guests

Even in a Hurricane, the Karens and Kens of the world can’t always find it in their hearts to be understanding of the situation.

As ports around Florida have closed due to Hurricane Milton, many of Carnival’s ships have suffered delays in their return to port or been forced to skip ports of call to avoid the path of the dangerous storm.

And while Carnival has no dominion over the weather, some onboard have been blaming the cruise line and seeking compensation for their inconvenience – even though every decision has been made with passenger safety and comfort in mind.

For example, one unidentified man has been yelling at the crew and cyberbullying Brand Ambassador John Heald on his public Facebook page because he wanted compensation for a missed port day.

“There is a chap who has been shouting a lot and using some very naughty language at the guest services team on the ship and at any crew member he sees. Plus he is shouting at me here on Facebook. None of which will get him the OBC he is asking for because the ship missed Grand Cayman,” Heald shared.

With many Carnival ships rerouted and delayed, it’s unclear which specific vessel the man was onboard.

Meanwhile, a mother wrote to Heald from onboard Carnival Paradise – which has been delayed pending the re-opening of Port Tampa Bay – because her son is bored.

She asked the Carnival ambassador for free premium internet so that he could entertain himself with Netflix.

“It is remarkable that with everything else going on that someone thinks it is OK to write to me from the Carnival Paradise and tell me that with this extra day on board that her 12 year old son is ‘bored’ and can we give them free premium internet so he could watch Netflix,” Heald posted.

Likely to the mother’s frustration, Heald could not provide the internet service for free, which costs $21.25 per person per day.

He did, however, remind the passenger that there is plenty for her son to do onboard between all the various entertainment options and the Circle C Club just for teens between the ages of 12 and 14.

Showing Love to the Carnival Crew

During a hurricane, there are few safer places to be than on a cruise ship – which is largely thanks to the crew members onboard.

While the captain and bridge officers navigate through rough seas and decide the best routes to avoid the worst of the weather, other crew members keep everyone well fed, entertained, and make sure they have clean staterooms waiting for them at the end of the day.

While many Carnival ships have been affected due to the hurricane, Heald shared some extra love for Captain Fulvio and his team onboard Carnival Paradise.

“So as you know Carnival Paradise is once again spending extra time at sea as we wait for the port of Tampa to be open again…A massive thank you to Captain Fulvio and his team for their professionalism and dedication,” Heald wrote on Facebook.

Officers of the Carnival Paradise Cruise Ship

Read Also: What to Do Onboard a Cruise Ship in Bad Weather

In stark contrast to the frustrated passengers demanding compensation, hundreds sounded off with gratitude in the comments of Heald’s post.

“I am on the paradise now and they have truly gone above and beyond to keep us safe and updated. Honestly it has been so great I wouldn’t have known there was a hurricane. I am very thankful for the dedication and experience of this team,” wrote one current passenger.

Meanwhile, others have embraced the stormy circumstances in stride – and have even provided their own entertainment for other guests and crew. For example, one man went viral for dancing on the Lido deck in the pouring rain.

Not only does this guest have the right optimistic attitude, but he offers a great reminder for other passengers to go with the flow and choose joy whenever possible – instead of taking their frustration out on crew members who have no power to change the situation.