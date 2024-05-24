Carnival Corporation Honored With 3 Shipping Awards

Carnival Corporation, which operates Carnival Cruise Line, Holland American Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, Cunard, and AIDA Cruises, has received three prestigious ESG Shipping Awards for environmental excellence at an international ceremony in Athens.

The company was celebrated on May 20, 2024, for its leadership in sustainability, with awards recognizing achievements in climate change, technology, and food waste reduction.

The ESG Shipping Awards International 2024 presented awards in 11 categories to recognize companies in the global shipping industry that demonstrate innovation and commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

Carnival Corporation was honored with the Gold Climate Change Leader Award for its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) program. Currently, Carnival operates 10 LNG-capable ships, including the new 183,521-gross-ton Carnival Jubilee, which began sailing in 2023 and was voted Cruise Hive’s Best New Cruise Ship of 2023, and AIDAnova, Carnival Corporation’s first LNG-powered ship.

By 2028, LNG ships will represent approximately 25% of the company’s total fleet capacity and will be adaptable to renewable fuels when they become widely available. The company’s investment in LNG-powered ships has reduced total GHG emissions by over 10% compared to 2011, the peak historical year.

“We’re committed to leading the way in sustainable cruising and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for the remarkable progress we’ve made toward cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and reducing food waste across every aspect of our operation,” said Bill Bourke, chief marketing officer, Carnival Corporation.

Carnival Corporation also earned the Bronze Environmental Leader Award for its efforts in food waste reduction. The companies’ new technologies have resulted in a more than 40% reduction in food waste per person compared to its 2019 baseline, surpassing its 2025 goal a year early.

Carnival is now on track to achieve a 50% reduction in food waste by 2030.

“The programs honored in the ESG Shipping Awards are just three countless examples of decisive actions we’re taking to shrink our environmental footpath and pursue next zero GHG emission by 2020,” said Burke.

AIDA Cruises received the Gold Technology Leader Award for its innovative lithium-ion battery energy storage system on the 125,572-gross-ton AIDAprima.

Installed in 2022 and tested in 2023. It supplies energy to the ship, allowing it to operate in a net-zero emission mode for limited periods. This next-generation battery storage system is part of AIDA’s broader efforts to reduce GHG emissions across its fleet.

Recognizing Excellence in Maritime Sustainability

The ESG Shipping Awards International, recognizing and promoting sustainable practices within the global maritime industry, held the world’s first event in 2023. The awards were established through the collaborative efforts of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy.

Companies selected for the ESG Shipping Awards undergo a rigorous selection process judged by esteemed industry insiders.

Photo Courtesy: AIDA Cruises

This year’s judges included Andreas A. Papandreou, professor of Environmental Economics at National and Kapodistrian University of Athens; Dr. Kosta G. Gkonis, director and secretary general of Intercargo; J.A.A.J. Fransen, executive director, Green Award Foundation; and Elisabeth Vshnevskaja, head of fixed income, PRI.

Additional judges included Sascha Gill, CEO, United Waterways; Michael Lund, deputy secretary general, BIMCO; Dr. Tafsir Matin Johansson, assistant professor, WMU-Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute, World Maritime University of the International Maritime Organization; Dr. Aspasia Pastra, assistant professor WMU-Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute World Maritime University; Dr. Michael Ierides, secretary general, Cymepa; and Dafne Anghelidis, executive committee member of Waste Industries.