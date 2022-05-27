Carnival Conquest Cancellation, What’s the Impact?

Following the fire onboard Carnival Freedom on May 26, Carnival has been forced to make several changes to upcoming voyages. This includes the next cruise for Carnival Conquest as the vessel will be deployed to Grand Turk.

In sound condition except for the funnel, Carnival Freedom will not return to Port Canaveral but will sail to Grand Bahama instead to undergo dry-dock repairs. Carnival Conquest will collect Freedom’s guests and sail them back to Port Canaveral in Florida.

Carnival Conquest Cruise Canceled Following Carnival Freedom Fire

Carnival Cruise Line has had to make quick changes to itineraries, affecting thousands of guests. On May 26, a fire broke out onboard the Carnival Freedom and caused damage to the ship’s iconic whale tale funnel. The 2,504 passengers on board and 972 crew members are all safe, and no injuries were reported.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

Carnival Conquest’s May 27, 3-night Bahama sailing has been canceled following the vessel’s redeployment to Grand Turk. Carnival sent out a statement to guests booked on the Carnival Conquest cruise, explaining the situation:

“Earlier this morning, Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk. While all guests and crew are safe, the ship will not return to Port Canaveral while we execute the necessary repairs.”

“Carnival Conquest will be sent to Grand Turk to pick up the guests and return them to Port Canaveral. Unfortunately, this means your cruise has been canceled.”

While disappointing, Carnival will be fully reimbursing guests on the affected sailing. The cruise line will be extending a 100% future cruise credit (FCC) based on the value of the cruise fare for this voyage. The credit must be redeemed by May 31, 2023, on any departure open for sale.

This FCC is on top of a full refund of the cruise fare that guests receive. The refund includes taxes, fees, and port expenses, Carnival Vacation Protection, pre-paid gratuities, Carnival shore excursions, beverage/Wi-Fi packages, and Fun Shop items that guests may have pre-purchased.

Any expenses associated with independent, non-refundable air expenses will be reimbursed up to $200 per person.

What will Carnival Conquest Be Doing?

As a sister ship to Carnival Freedom and concluding her current voyage on Friday, Carnival Conquest was the logical choice to be a part of the operations to collect Carnival Freedom‘s guests.

Currently sailing with guests between Cozumel and Miami, Carnival Conquest will sail from Miami to Grand Turk. Arriving on Saturday at 4:00 PM, Carnival will begin immediately transferring Carnival Freedom‘s 2,504 passengers on board to Carnival Conquest.

Once guests are transferred, the ship will proceed to Freeport for a repair to the funnel. The May 28 departure from Port Canaveral has been canceled.

Carnival Conquest will set sail to Port Canaveral, where she is scheduled to arrive on Monday morning. Once guests have left the ship, Conquest will sail to Miami.

This schedule will also affect the following cruise for Carnival Conquest, a 4-night Bahamas cruise scheduled to depart in the afternoon of May 30 from Miami. Instead, the four-night sailing will be shortened, and will instead leave on May 31.