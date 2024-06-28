Carnival Confirms Documentation Requirements for Special Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed that guests booked on one special sailing of Carnival Splendor will need a visa for one of the ship’s port of call visits.

The impacted sailing is the ship’s August 24, 2024 departure, a one-way voyage from Singapore to Sydney, following the ship’s dry dock refreshment.

Carnival Splendor will be visiting three destinations in Indonesia – Jakarta, Benoa, and Lembar – and an Indonesian visa is required to comply with customs regulations. While guests can arrange for their visa prior to setting sail, Carnival Cruise Line will also assist with visa processing onboard.

“Yesterday I had many people asking for conformation about the visa required for the ship’s call in Indonesia,” John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador, said. “You can of course do the visa yourself but if not we will do this for you once on board. The visa will cost US $35 per applicant and will be charged to your Sail & Sign account once on the ship.”

Heald did not clarify whether or not this process will be automatic or if travelers will need to visit Guest Services to request the visa. On Carnival Splendor, the Guest Services desk is on Deck 3, Lobby Deck, on the starboard side of the ship’s main lobby.

To be safe and ensure all paperwork is in order, travelers should double-check their visa status once onboard the ship if they haven’t arranged it in advance.

Fortunately, the first full day of the cruise will be a day at sea after departing Singapore, giving ample time for all paperwork to be completed before arriving in Indonesia the next morning.

It should be noted that along with the Indonesian visa requirement, all US citizens on this sailing will be required to carry a valid passport that will not expire at least until March 10, 2025 – six months past the end of the cruise. Guests of other nationalities should likewise confirm their travel documentation requirements.

In addition to the three ports of call in Indonesia, Carnival Splendor will continue this special sailing with three port visits in Australia – Darwin, Airlie Beach, and Moreton Island.

For the full voyage, there will also be nine total days at sea for guests to enjoy all the newly revamped ship will have to offer.

Upon her return to Sydney, Carnival Splendor will once again be offering varied itineraries around Australia, Tasmania, New Zealand, and other South Pacific destinations.

Carnival Cruise Line has not yet announced what refreshment or refurbishment is planned for the 113,573-gross ton Carnival Splendor. The dry dock, which will take place in Singapore, will last from August 5 to August 24, and in those 19 days, a great deal of work could be completed.

Basic maintenance tasks, including repairing, cleaning or replacing flooring, lighting, railings, painting, and upholstery are common during these types of dry dock renovations.

Behind-the-scenes technical upgrades are also likely, which help ensure the ship is operating in top condition and in full compliance with all safety and environmental regulations.

Carnival Splendor Dry Dock in Freeport, Bahamas (Photo Credit: Ihor Koptilin / Shutterstock)

While installing new venues or rebranding spaces usually takes place during longer dry docks, this may also be possible for Carnival Splendor, depending on the extent of work necessary for such changes.

Carnival Splendor does not yet, for example, have a Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a venue first introduced on Carnival Panorama in 2019 and now being rolled out fleetwide.

On several ships, the onboard sports bar has been converted to the branded venue. Currently, Carnival Splendor‘s Our House Sports Bar is located on Deck 5 (Promenade Deck).

Similarly, Carnival Splendor still has an onboard library, a feature being removed from several Carnival ships due to lack of popularity and better options for the space.

The Alexandria Library is currently on Deck 4 (Atlantic Deck), next to the Circle C teen club and across from the ship’s photo gallery.

What changes would you like to see aboard Carnival Splendor? Share your renovation and update wishes on the Cruise Hive boards!