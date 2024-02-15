Carnival Clarifies Details of Shortened Sailing for Updated Ship

After a frenzy of confusion, Carnival Cruise Line has clarified the details of what guests can expect when boarding the newly updated Carnival Vista for her now-shortened first sailing after dry dock.

While the first cruise from Port Canaveral was to have set sail on Thursday, February 15, the voyage has been adjusted to a two-day cruise and guests are being compensated for the change.

Shortened Cruise Details Confirmed

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests again after initially alerting them to the shortened sailing for Carnival Vista to clarify some of the compensation details. Travelers were first informed of the delay late Monday afternoon, February 12.

“We experienced a slight delay departing from the shipyard in Cadiz, Spain,” the initial email explained. “Due to unfavorable weather, the ship will be arriving into Port Canaveral a day later than scheduled. As a result, the voyage will now operate as a 2-day cruise departing Friday, February 16, with a visit to Nassau, The Bahamas, Saturday, February 17.”

Impacted guests are being given a one-day, pro-rated refund of their cruise fare, as well as a $50 (USD) per person onboard credit as compensation for the inconvenience.

Pre-paid onboard purchases – drink packages, gratuities, Wi-Fi packages, etc. – are also being adjusted, and shore excursions are being moved to the new day for the ship’s visit to Nassau.

What has now changed – as confirmed by the new notification – is the manner in which the adjustments for onboard purchases are being made.

The new email clarifies that the gesture of onboard credit will not apply to last-minute bookings after the cruise was shortened, and that the onboard purchase price adjustments will be provided as onboard credit rather than with refunds returned to the original form of payment.

Carnival Vista at Port of Galveston (Photo Credit: dkroy / Shutterstock)

“Given the change in itinerary, we will be providing a one-day pro-rated refund of your cruise fare and a US$50, per person (maximum US$100, per stateroom) onboard credit as a gesture of our appreciation for your understanding (only applicable for guests who were originally booked on the 3-day voyage),” the notification explained.

“Pre-paid gratuities and pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages will also be adjusted to reflect the shortened duration and automatically refunded to your onboard Sail & Sign accounts (not to the original form of payment as previously communicated).”

Some travelers are unhappy with the switch, as it is unclear whether or not the onboard credit will be refunded to guests if it is not spent during the sailing.

With the cruise now shorter than expected, it may be more challenging to spend a large amount of onboard credit as dining reservations, spa appointments, and shore excursions will fill up quickly.

Carnival Vista Ready to Welcome Guests

Despite the one-day delay in her return to service, Carnival Vista is refreshed and ready to welcome guests with new public spaces and updates across the vessel.

Following her 30-day dry dock, the ship now features a Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, an all-new Effy Jewelry Store, and a new Carnival Adventures store, as well as a non-smoking expansion to the casino.

Carnival Vista Upgrade

Several popular spaces have also been relocated, including Cherry on Top, the ship’s video arcade, and the teens-only Club O2.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the ship is still home to an IMAX theater offering blockbuster hits and first-run movies, but the entrance has been relocated to Deck 7 and the Thrill Theater has been removed.

Carnival Vista‘s guest staterooms have also been updated, and all public areas generally refreshed. The ship’s exterior is also sporting a new look with the red, white, and blue hull livery.

While guests will understandably be disappointed that their sailing has been shortened, the ship still offers a great deal to enjoy, and there will be no lack of fun times onboard as Carnival Vista welcomes passengers once again.