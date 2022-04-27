Carnival Celebration to Feature New The Golden Jubilee Venue

Carnival Cruise Line reveals a new venue that will be featured on the Carnival Celebration cruise ship when she begins sailing towards the end of the year. The Golden Jubilee venue will highlight 50 years of fun with mementos and inspiration from earlier ships in the fleet.

The Golden Jubilee Onboard Carnival Celebration

The first venue of its kind in the Carnival fleet has been revealed for the new Carnival Celebration, which will debut later in the year. The second Excel-class cruise ship will feature The Golden Jubille venue that will take guests back to older Carnival cruise ships.

The new bar and lounge will be located in a yet-to-be-announced themed zone abord the new vessel. The venue will highlight the cruise line’s evolution of ships over the past 50 years. It comes as Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating its 50th birthday through 2022.

The Golden Jubilee (Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“The Golden Jubilee is the ultimate nod to our 50th Birthday – a nostalgic but timeless lounge where our guests can re-live and connect with Carnival’s yesteryears while enjoying a glamorous and elegant space that embraces our current Carnival style,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Read Also: New Miami-Themed Zone Revealed for Carnival Celebration

The Golden Jubilee is located on deck 6 in the same location as The Brass Magnolia, which can be found on sister ship Mardi Gras. The space will have memorabilia of older vessels showing how the cruise line has evolved through the different ships.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

There will be all kinds of nostalgia at the venue, which guests might notice from older vessels, including those scrapped and long gone. Here are some of the highlights:

A striking bar beneath two-deck-high ceilings adorned with a multi-piece brass chandelier and surrounded by reproductions of blueprints depicting the evolution of Carnival’s Fun Ships, including some hand-drawn designs by world-renowned architect Joe Farcus.

Chairs recreated from TSS Carnivale’s Riverboat Lounge paired with cocktail tables from Carnival Fascination’s Hollywood Boulevard adorned with signed sketches representing movie classics by iconic caricaturist Al Hirschfeld.

Original 17’ by 7’ full-height etched glass, nickel and mahogany partition wall with 24 windowpanes from TSS Mardi Gras’ casino, separating the bar from the promenade.

Original decorative etchings of musical instruments as well as polished brass and glass night club doors from TSS Carnivale that will frame one of the lounge’s entrances, allowing guests to physically walk through Carnival’s history.

Original bronze statue of Carnival founder Ted Arison and Finnish shipbuilder Martin Saarikangas, given as a gift from the Kvaerner Masa-Yards to the line upon delivery of Carnival Sensation in Helsinki, Finland, in 1993.

Reproductions of hand-drawn sketches by Farcus blended into mirrors, offering guests a glimpse into special Carnival moments like Carnival Fascination’s naming ceremony and Carnival Inspiration’s first transit of the Panama Canal.

Floor tiles surrounding the bar that feature a stylized maple leaf pattern reminiscent of the maple leaf design motif from the Grand Ballroom on TSS Mardi Gras that carried over from the ship’s former life as Empress of Canada for Canadian Pacific Line.

Mirror inserts integrated into the bar front and bottle display inspired by the etched glass inserts of TSS Carnivale’s main lobby doors.

The Golden Jubilee (Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Rounded windows will take guests back to those portholes that were so popular on the older Carnival cruise ships. The decor will be similar to those longes and bars from vessels in the past, featuring a stage for live music and a dance floor.

The old Carnival logo from the 70s will be used on the menu, along with popular cocktails that Carnival has offered through the years since its founding in 1972.

Even the adjacent promenade will be inspired by the last 50 years, featuring a first of its kind porthole gallery covering three-dimensional dioramas for each of the five decades Carnival Cruise Line has been operating.

The Golden Jubilee (Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

There will also be a 12-foot model of the Carnival Celebration, an original vintage engine telegraph from TSS Carnivale, coins for every ship in the fleet embedded into the floor design, and a model of TSS Carnivale from the now-scrapped MS Inspiration cruise ship.

Worth Reading: New Details Revealed on Four Zones for Carnival Celebration

Carnival Celebration will feature five different themed zones throughout, including 820 Biscayne, Celebration Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing and Lido. There will be a sixth zone that the cruise line will reveal in the near future as the build-up to Carnival’s newest ship continues.

The mega-ship will debut in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2022, from the cruise line’s newly updated Terminal F. She will sail five-, six-, seven- and eight-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.