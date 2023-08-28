Carnival Celebrates Women’s Equality Day With Special Guests

On August 26, 2023, Carnival Cruise Line welcomed three Miss Universe winners to the bridge of Carnival Vista in Galveston, Texas to mark Women’s Equality Day. The women were joined by female deck and engine officers and the vessel’s captain in celebration of womens’ accomplishments.

Carnival Vista Marks Women’s Equality Day

To celebrate Women’s Equality Day, three Miss Universe titleholders — Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe Aruba 2022 Kiara Arends, and Miss Universe El Salvador 2022 Alejandra Guajardo Sada — observed the special occasion on the 133,500-ton Vista-class Carnival Vista. The ceremonies took place on the ship’s bridge while the vessel was in Galveston, Texas.

The three Miss Universe winners were accompanied by female crew who serve as deck and engine officers, alongside Claudio Bozzo, the ship’s captain.

“At Carnival, we have been focused on our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for several years,” Carnival Cruise president Christine Duffy remarked on the occasion.

Meeting Captain Claudio Bozzo (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

In their pursuit of equality and progress, women have overcome numerous hurdles, a journey honored and celebrated on Women’s Equality Day, August 26, which commemorates the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution in 1920. This day pays homage to the women’s suffrage movement, acknowledging their steadfastness in attaining equality and advancement.

“We’ve made progress and our Deck and Engine women officers have increased significantly, along with an increase in women leaders across other departments,” Duffy pointed out. “I’m so pleased that R’Bonney and her fellow titleholders could be with us on Women’s Equality Day.”

R’Bonney Gabriel, a Houston native, has etched her name in history as the first Filipino-American to triumph in both the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants. Gabriel came in first at Miss Texas USA 2022, then subsequently won Miss USA 2022 which was then followed by her gaining the prestigious Miss Universe title that same year.

The promotion of cultural acceptance is central to Gabriel’s mission. Her ultimate goal is to inspire women and young girls, empowering them to achieve their aspirations while remaining true to their genuine selves.

Fundraising and Dancing for Women’s Causes

It’s evident that Gabriel, a designer focusing on environmentally conscious and sustainable clothing, has devoted a significant portion of her Miss Universe mission to inspiring people to embrace their cultural heritage. Equally apparent is the Miss Universe Organization’s commitment to shaping a future empowered by women.

During the week, Gabriel, Arends, and Guajardo will engage in a variety of activities aboard Carnival Vista, with the aim of promoting and supporting worthy causes.

Meeting the Women Officers of Carnival Vista (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Among these activities is the Groove for St. Jude dance party, a fundraiser held aboard the ship to support Carnival’s partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital specializes in treating and researching pediatric catastrophic diseases, including childhood cancers and life-threatening illnesses. The hospital is renowned for its innovative research and inclusive treatment programs, which are offered to all patients regardless of their ability to pay. Carnival has partnered with the hospital since 2010.

The trio of Miss Universe titleholders also have some fun scheduled for their time on board Carnival Vista. The women will get to take part in several onshore adventures, exploring Isla Roatan, Mahogany Bay, Belize City, and Cozumel.

Furthermore, an enthusiastic welcome from Miss Universe Belize has been set up to greet the women when they arrive for their Miss Universe-related activities in Belize.

Carnival’s Ongoing Focus on Women’s Issues

Carnival Cruise Line has a history of advocating for women’s rights and issues, as well as overall inclusivity. In 2022, for the second year running, Carnival Cruise Line was named by Forbes among the world’s top companies for gender inclusivity and for women.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Again in 2023, the corporation was named one of the Best Employers for Women in America, as well as being recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine as one of the best companies for Latinos to work at.

Forbes’ yearly showcases companies that foster a female-friendly workplace, recognizing organizations that consistently provide a strong focus on gender equality and significant female representation in leadership roles. Carnival is one such company that emphasizes putting women in important positions and providing a great work environment for its staff.