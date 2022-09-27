Carnival Cancels Two Cruises as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

With Hurricane Ian heading for Florida and already creating impacts for the state’s five cruise ports, Carnival Cruise Line has opted to cancel two upcoming sailings due to port closures.

The September 29, 2022 sailings of Carnival Paradise from Port of Tampa and Carnival Elation from Jaxport in Jacksonville have now been canceled, and their ongoing sailings will be extended until their respective homeports safely reopen.

Carnival Paradise Cancelation

The Fantasy-class Carnival Paradise, currently sailing what was to have been a 5-night Western Caribbean sailing calling on Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico with two days at sea, will be remaining in Cozumel through Wednesday.

Because Port Tampa Bay is now closed as Hurricane Ian approaches, the ship is unable to keep its original schedule, as it was to have returned to Tampa on Thursday, September 29.

Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock

A weather alert update issued by Carnival Cruise Line states:

“[Carnival Paradise] will resume its course to Tampa and remain safely behind the storm. This allows us the best opportunity to dock once the port reopens which we hope will happen on Saturday.”

Because of the extended delay, the next sailing – a 4-night itinerary departing September 29 that was to have visited Cozumel – is now canceled.

Guests booked on the now-canceled cruise will receive a full refund and a 25% future cruise credit (FCC), based on the cruise fare.

Carnival Elation Cancelation

Another Fantasy-class vessel, Carnival Elation, is also impacted by Hurricane Ian on the same day – September 29. Sailing from Jaxport in Jacksonville, Florida, the ship is currently on a 5-night Bahamas itinerary that was to have visited Princess Cays today, but will instead dock in Nassau on Wednesday, September 28.

Due to return to Jacksonville on Thursday, the ship will now be delayed due to the port’s closure as Hurricane Ian is forecast to north along the Florida peninsula, remaining strong enough to impact marine operations.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Carnival Elation will sail north as safety permits and will dock once the port reopens. As with Carnival Paradise, the next sailing – a 4-night cruise scheduled to depart on Thursday, September 29, is also canceled.

Carnival Elation‘s booked guests for the canceled sailing will also receive a full refund and a 25% FCC.

All guests impacted by the canceled sailings will be emailed details of their refunds and future cruise credits.

More Potential Impacts

Because there is ongoing uncertainty about the storm’s exact track, additional cruise ports could be impacted. This includes Port Canaveral, which may have delays in reopening after the storm that could impact the Conquest-class Carnival Liberty, as well as the Port of Charleston in South Carolina, where Carnival Sunshine may be impacted later in the week.

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has announced that there will be a further update posted by the cruise line by noon on Wednesday, September 28. At this time, there has been no change to the operations of either Carnival Liberty or Carnival Sunshine.

Photo: Copyright Cruise Hive

“We are of course monitoring all the other home ports and will share any further news with you,” Heald said.

Heald also addressed comments to guests currently onboard Carnival Paradise and Carnival Elation, who may be anxious to return home and determine the storm’s impact on their homes and loved ones.

“Please do your very best to allow our brilliant crew to do what they do best,” he said. “That is to serve you, to entertain you, and to make sure that your fun continues and continues safely.”

Carnival Cruise Line, and all cruise lines, put their guests’ safety and well-being as the highest priority for any sailing, and while last-minute adjustments are often necessary during hurricane season, the cruise lines are not unmindful of the stress these situations can create.

“All of us hope that those in the path of this big storm do everything they can to stay safe and please know that we will all be thinking of you,” Heald said. “All of you are Carnival family.”

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for further updates about Hurricane Ian’s impact on cruise operations for all cruise lines.