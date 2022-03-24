Carnival Among Best Places to Work for Latinos

Carnival Corporation has again been named one of the best places to work for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine. The magazine is dedicated to showcasing and promoting leadership in the Latino community.

Companies are assessed based on diversity, career opportunities, and an equitable and inclusive work environment. Carnival Corporation has a history of being named one of the best places to work in the United States and is the only cruise company named a top employer for Latinos.

World’s Largest Cruise Company Honored by Latino Leaders Magazine

For the second year running, Carnival Corporation has been named one of the top employers for Latinos in the United States. The ‘Best Companies for Latinos to Work in 2022′ award by Latino Leaders Magazine was published in the magazine’s February 2022 edition. The cruise company is the only cruise company named on the list.

“Our ongoing focus to create one of the best places to work is reflected in our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.

Photo Credit: Feng Cheng / Shutterstock

The magazine’s diversity editors undertook an extensive analysis to develop the list of top employers for Latinos. In addition to outreach and recruitment initiatives, career opportunities at every level, supplier diversity programs, it includes several initiatives to increase diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

A company is also evaluated according to its diversity representation in the boardroom and senior management, its amenities to employee resource groups, its leadership development program, and the percentage of Hispanic employees.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a best place to work by Latino Leaders Magazine. We take great pride in our commitment to providing a positive and supportive work environment for all of our colleagues and business partners, and our ongoing focus on the power of diversity as a driver of innovation and competitive advantage in the marketplace,” Frizzell continued.

Carnival Corporation Dedicated to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Carnival Corporation has a long history of being recognized as one of the top employers in the United States. Over the last few years, the company has won several awards from companies such as Forbes, Newsweek, and Glassdoor.

Photo Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Carnival received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

In 2021, Forbes recognized Carnival as one of the World’s Best Employers and one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards also named Carnival one of the winners as one of the best 100 U.S. workplaces to work.

Carnival Corporation is the biggest cruise operator globally, operating nine different cruise lines worldwide. From a humble company operating just one ship 50 years ago, the company now operates more than 80 cruise ships.