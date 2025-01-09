Carnival Addresses Luggage Drop Off and Fire Doors

Luggage drop-off policies and benefits can be more controversial than many passengers realize, but it’s a big deal to frequent cruisers. Embarkation day can be exciting and it’s a great feeling to be one of the first to board the ship.

What isn’t so great, however, is having to carry luggage around the ship for several hours before staterooms are open.

Carnival Cruise Line offers a highly sought after loyalty benefit to its more experienced guests: priority check-in and boarding, which includes stateroom access to drop bags off right away.

This benefit is often confusing, however, because it is also extended to passengers who purchase the cruise line’s Faster to the Fun (FTTF) program, which is available in limited numbers on select sailings. Suite guests also have this early stateroom access.

Not every guest is aware of who does and doesn’t have this access, which can lead to misunderstandings and abuses onboard. One upset traveler recently reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about the privilege.

“We have ‘platinum status’ for our last 5 cruises so we could take our luggage to the cabin and leave it upon boarding,” the guest explained. “I also suspect some people without platinum status also took their luggage to the cabins early which is just not right. Can you confirm who is allowed and who does not [have the benefit].”

Heald has previously noted that this stateroom access is for luggage drop-off only, and guests are not permitted to spend time in their cabins after putting their bags inside.

The clarification of exactly which passengers can visit their cabins early is a helpful reminder for all Carnival cruise guests.

“I think this is a great opportunity for me to clarify this,” Heald noted. “The brilliant cabin attendants are aware each cruise which cabins have this privilege and can drop their luggage off. Those that can are: Diamond Guests, Platinum Guests, Faster to the Fun Guests, [and] Guests staying in a Suite.”

Carnival does put signage on the fire doors leading to stateroom corridors noting when cabins are closed, and when (approximately) they will be open for all passengers. There are no crew members stationed at each entry point, however, to enforce access to just those guests with the privilege.

Some cruisers have noted that if they drop their bags in their cabin, a nearby steward may let them know about the policy, but any strict enforcement is notably absent.

Who Should Open the Doors?

The act of opening the doors is another concern the guest relayed to Heald. The doors leading to passenger staterooms are fire doors, which are significantly heavier and more challenging to open than a typical cabin door.

“No crew member was ever standing in front of those heavy doors that say do not enter,” the guest explained. “They are very heavy and there should be a Carnival employee standing at each door to open it for us. It is [too] heavy for most [passengers] to do this.”

The weight of the doors is part of their fireproof construction and is necessary by ship building codes and maritime safety. For the most part, the doors are kept open during sailings, unless an emergency situation or training drill requires them to be closed.

The extra weight of the doors does make them bulkier and more unweildy. They can also close suddenly if not held properly, which could cause injuries to hands, feet, or limbs that may get caught. Travelers opening the doors should always do so cautiously and be sure they have a firm grip.

Fire Doors on Carnival Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ihor Koptilin)

Heald does respond to the idea of stationing crew members to open the doors for eligible passengers to drop off their bags, however.

“These fire screen doors are heavy so I do understand they are not easy to open,” he acknowledged. “In a perfect world … we would have spare crew members to man each of the four or more fire screen doors on each side of each deck.”

Unfortunately, there simply isn’t enough staffing onboard Carnival ships – or any cruise ships, as none offer this position – to have a crew member open fire doors for guests before all staterooms are open.

This is similar to requests Heald had fielded in the past about having crew members positioned near elevators to ensure travelers with mobility scooters are able to enter and exit elevators more comfortably. (Another issue there simply aren’t enough crew members to make possible.)

If crew members were required to patrol the doors on each deck and each access point in order to open them for eligible guests, it might be several hours later in the day before staterooms were finished and ready for new guests. Now, staterooms are generally open for everyone from 1-2 p.m., depending on the ship.

When all cabins are ready for guests and access is no longer restricted, crew members do open and secure all the fire doors so guests can more easily move through the corridors to their respective staterooms.