Caribbean Cruise Port Welcomes First Cruise Ship Since Reopening

Jamaica's Port Royal in the Caribbean welcomes the first cruise ship since reopening in August 2021, with the Nieuw Statendam from Holland America Line.

By Robert McGillivray

Modified Date:
Cruise Ship at Port Royal
Photo Credit: The Port Authority of Jamaica

The Nieuw Statendam, the largest cruise ship ever to visit Port Royal, arrived on Thursday morning with 1,300 passengers aboard from luxury cruise line Holland America. The Port Authority of Jamaica has been working hard to get all cruise ports operational before the end of the year since Ocho Rios opened up just weeks ago.

The pandemic has played havoc on the island’s tourism industry, and the return of cruise ships such as the Pinnacle-class Nieuw Statendam will help with the recovery efforts.

Offering New Opportunities to Kingston

Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, has consistently been underestimated as a cruise port of call. Ports such as Ocho Rios receive the majority of cruise ship tourists. However, Port Royal, in particular, has more than enough to offer all by itself. The local authorities hope they can demonstrate something with the call from the Seattle-based Holland America Line cruise ship.

Statendam at Port Royal
Photo Credit: The Port Authority of Jamaica

PAJ assistant vice president, Marketing and Communications, Kimberley Stiff:

“It will provide an opportunity for Port Royal, and by extension Kingston, to showcase its sought-after heritage, culture, entertainment, and other unique offerings that distinguish its cruise passenger experience from any other,” she noted.

Also Read: Jamaica Cruise Ship Traffic Increasing With Six Ships in One Week

The vessel stopped in Port Royal on November 25, the day after she made her first call in Jamaica on November 24 at Ocho Rios. Something that has been done with meticulous planning and preparation, especially to ensure everyone stays safe.

“The anticipation is great over here in Port Royal and as we did in Ocho Rios, Port Antonio and Falmouth, we expect that everything will go as smoothly and as seamlessly as possible… with all the health and safety protocols being followed,” Ms. Stiff added.

Statendem Cruise Passengers at Port Royal
Photo Credit: The Port Authority of Jamaica

A Season of Firsts

Nieuw Statendam departed Port Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale, on Sunday, November 21. She is currently sailing a 7-day voyage that, besides Port Royal and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, calls in Nassau, and Half Moon Cay, the company’s award-winning private island.

The vessel is the fifth cruise ship in the Holland America fleet to resume sailings in 2021. The 2666 passenger ship will be sailing the Caribbean until April 2022, which includes calls in Jamaica on cruises ranging from 7- to 11 days, sailing to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Dream Docked in Jamaica
Photo Credit: Debbie Ann Powell / Shutterstock.com

In December, Nieuw Statendam will also be the first cruise ship to call in the Cayman Islands. On her cruise departing at the end of September, the vessel will need to comply with a  wide variety of health and safety measures developed to keep everyone safe; however, she is, so far, the first and only cruise ship that received permission.

As for Jamaica, cruise ship traffic will be increasing even more in the coming weeks as all five cruise ports become operational. The island expects over 100 ships from Carnival Corporation ships, while Royal Caribbean has already hinted at stationing multiple Oasis-class at ports inside the country. So far, four out of six cruise ports are operational, with the remaining two due to reopen soon.

Cruise Ship at Port Royal

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

