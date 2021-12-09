Search
Cruise NewsPorts

Caribbean Cruise Port Announces Relaxed Protocols for Cruise Visitors

The popular Caribbean cruise destination of St. Kitts and Nevis is to relax its protocols for cruise ship visitors.

By Robert McGillivray

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Docked Cruise Ships
Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Not only has St. Kitts been one of the busiest cruise ports in the Caribbean in recent weeks. The St. Kitts and Nevis government has also been actively looking to lessen the impact of several COVID-19 measures that directly impact cruises and tourism, including training locals in operating during these challenging times.

Bringing Down the Barriers

The new Omicron variant had the world scared for a while, but according to the St. Kitts government, the new variant is not more dangerous than the Delta variant. To that end, the government has decided to take several measures to enhance cruise ship visitors’ ability to enjoy the island. At the same time, tourists arriving by air with a negative test will be much better off.

Cruise Ships at St Kitts
Photo Credit: Barbara788 / Shutterstock.com

The changes are mainly to do with the area around the port for cruise ship traffic. To increase the amount of business around the area, the protective barriers erected at Port Zante for the safety of citizens and residents will be removed on Saturday, December 11. This will effectively make Port Zante more accessible to local vendors and cruise ship passengers.

The other change does not necessarily affect cruise ship passengers. Those flying in by air are no longer required to complete a period in quarantine before being allowed in public areas.

The relaxation of measures on St. Kitts and Nevis comes after the island has received record-breaking numbers of cruise ship passengers, and locals have been trained how to deal with COVID-19 in the tourism trade.

St Kitts & Nevis Cruise Tourism Increases

It’s been a busy couple of months for those involved in St. Kitts and Nevis tourism sectors. Government training sessions that expose tourism working to what COVID-19 is, preventive and control measures, non-pharmaceutical measures, and the importance of sanitizing, cleaning, and disinfecting of work areas have been ongoing.

Best Things to Do in Charleston SC
Photo: Shutterstock

In the meantime, cruise ships have been arriving in increasing numbers. According to a government spokesperson, thousands have been trained already, including 2000 just on the island of Nevis:

“Our estimation is that we would have seen approximately 2,000 or just over 2,000 individuals trained on the island of Nevis. This would include persons working in the water transport sector, the entertainment sector, hotel and accommodation, food and beverage so that’s restaurants/bars.”

St Kitts and Nevis have been taking a well-planned and careful approach to the re-opening of tourism. Despite opening up for tourism and cruise ships quite late, the islands have seen multiple ships visiting daily in recent weeks.

This week, the absolute highpoint came when no less than three Celebrity cruise ships and one vessel from German operator AIDA visited in one day. The vessels that visited were Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Constellation, the new Celebrity Apex, and the AIDAluna.

Also read: Major Milestone for Caribbean Cruise Port as Four Ships Visit in One Day

During November, St. Kitts enjoyed a steady stream of cruise ships traffic. 28 Cruise ship calls were recorded, bringing 41,000 visitors to Basseterre. For December, this number will increase to more than 60 cruise ship calls, no surprise that the government is doing its best to increase the business opportunities for locals.

Docked Cruise Ships

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Docked Cruise Ships
Copy link
CopyCopied