Captain Minnie Takes a Bow on Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

A familiar face now graces the hull of Disney Cruise Line’s next new ship, another milestone as the vessel enters its final stages of construction.

Adding the likeness of a famous Disney character on the front of the ship makes the next stage in construction for Disney Treasure, which remains on pace to set sail in December 2024.

Minnie Mouse Takes Her Place on Disney Treasure

The face of “Captain Minnie Mouse” now smiles from the bow of Disney Treasure as construction of the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line continues at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Adding a Disney character to the bows and sterns of its cruise ships is a two-decades-long tradition at Disney Cruise Line. Disney Treasure‘s stern characters will be Peter Pan and Captain Hook. On the bow, Captain Minnie will sport her adventure-themed outfit.

The installation of Minnie Mouse on Disney Treasure‘s bow began with shipyard workers welding together pre-cut steel plates to the ship’s hull. The plates were then hand-painted and sealed with a special topcoat to guard Minnie during her sailings.

Disney Treasure Bow at Shipyard

Disney Treasure Sailing Toward December 2024 Debut

Adding the bow artwork marks another step toward completing Disney Treasure in time for her maiden voyage on December 21, 2024.

Disney Treasure will make her initial voyage that day from Florida’s Port Canaveral on a 7-night journey with stops in Tortola (British Virgin Islands), St. Thomas (US Virgin Islands), the private island of Castaway Cay in the Bahamas before returning to Florida on December 28, 2024.

The ship will alternate Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries through May 2025. Western Caribbean ports of call include George Town in Grand Cayman, Falmouth in Jamaica, and a stop at Castaway Cay.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Disney Cruise Line’s newest private destination – Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point – is scheduled to host its first guests on June 8, 2024, but no Disney Treasure cruises are currently set to sail there. Bookings for Disney Treasure opened in September 2023.

Newest Ship Features Unique Dining Options

Construction of Disney Treasure began at the Meyer Werft shipyard with a steel-cutting ceremony in January 2023. Its keel laying followed in March 2023.

The 4,000-guest ship will be the sixth vessel in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Her sister ship, Disney Wish, was launched in 2022. She’ll have a gross tonnage with room for 1,555 crew members and 1,250 staterooms. Like Disney Wish, Disney Treasure will be propelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Among the features new to Disney Treasure will be a theatrical dining concept called Plaza de Coco, inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie “Coco.”

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Fans of 1954’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” will appreciate the ship’s Periscope Pub with its decor accented in a submarine style. If a spookier setting is desired, the Haunted Mansion Parlor will serve spirit-inspired cocktails based on the attraction at the California and Florida theme parks.

Other themed dining experiences include “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” with a menu inspired by Marvel’s superheroes and “A Taste of Old Hollywood” with its nod to the 1920s and the birth of animated films.

Future vessels in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet include Disney Adventure, formerly Global Dream for the now-defunct Genting Cruise Lines, which will sail from Singapore in 2025. A third “Wish” class ship will join Disney Wish and Disney Treasure in 2025, but its name hasn’t been announced yet.