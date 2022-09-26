Canada Cruise Port Reaches Major Passenger Milestone

Although the Canadian Atlantic coast has been going through a rough period over the last couple of days, there are still reasons to celebrate. Port Saint John will welcome its three millionth cruise ship passenger in the coming weeks, a momentous occasion for a port that only welcomed its first cruise ship in 1989.

Cunard Princess was the first ship to ever call in St. John, New Brunswick, over 30 years ago. Although the call was not scheduled, the ship had to divert from Bermuda due to a hurricane, cruise ships have been coming to the Canadian east coast ever since.

Saint John Holds Celebrations Ahead of 3 Million Cruise Ship Passengers

Port Saint John, a popular cruise port on the Bay of Fundy on the Canadian east coast, is planning to hold a week of celebrations ahead of the arrival of the three millionth cruise ship passenger.

On October 5, three cruise ships will be visiting the port, and one passenger onboard will go home with the honor and a specially curated gift basket of New Brunswick items and treats. The vessels arriving on October 5 are Enchanted Princess, Voyager of the Seas, and Seven Seas Navigator.

Photo Courtesy: Port Saint John

However, ahead of the momentous occasion, the port will be holding a special fireworks show on Thursday, September 29, from Fundy Quay out over the harbor. The cruise port celebrates passing the 3 million passenger threshold and the restart of the cruise industry, which has been sorely missed during the pandemic.

Natalie Allaby, Cruise Development Manager at the Port of Saint John: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate this special milestone at Port Saint John, particularly after experiencing a two-season hiatus.

This milestone represents many years of hard work by past and present port staff and countless stakeholders who, year after year, continue to warmly welcome cruise passengers to our beautiful, historic city and the breathtaking Bay of Fundy region. Our focus on improving and enhancing our cruise passenger experience will mean continued and sustainable growth and more milestones to celebrate in the years to come.”

Over the past thirty years, Port Saint John has become an important port of call during the popular New England and Canada cruises, which feature on the itineraries of most major cruise lines.

Thirty Years of Cruising

Cunard Princess, a ship scrapped in 2022, was the first cruise ship ever to visit Port Saint John back in 1989. Diverted from a hurricane, the vessel couldn’t make her intended stop in Bermuda and sailed north to Canada instead. Since then, the port has become increasingly popular.

Photo Credit: Ramunas Bruzas / Shutterstock

Port Saint John is an integral part of the Canada-New England cruise itinerary. This year, 70 cruise ships are scheduled to visit, bringing approximately 183,950 guests and 70,000 crew to New Brunswick. Eleven of these ships are inaugural calls, visiting Saint John for the first time in 2022.

With an annual economic impact of $68 million to the region, the cruise industry is an essential factor for locals and local businesses. More than enough reason to celebrate:

“Yet another cruise milestone for our city and region! This is cause for a double celebration as we officially move beyond the pandemic shut down and celebrate 3 million visitors”, says Andrew Dixon, Chief Operating Officer at the Port of Saint John. “The future is bright for Port Saint John and Cruise!”

The New England and Canada cruise season runs through November 2, with another 41 cruise ship calls still expected in Saint John. The cruise season will then pause for the winter, with most cruise ship arrivals slowly starting up again around April and May.