Camp Ocean Reopens Aboard Carnival Cruise Ships

With COVID-19 vaccines now approved for ages 5-11, Carnival Cruise Line is pleased to welcome young cruisers back onboard with the reopening of its popular Camp Ocean facilities. The supervised program is now available for young guests who are fully vaccinated.

Camp Ocean Reopens

Carnival Cruise Line reopened Camp Ocean for the first time on December 10, welcoming young guests back to special activities, entertainment, and fun just for ages 5-11 on its fleet of Fun Ships.

While young passengers have been permitted to set sail with vaccine exemptions since Carnival’s first ship, Carnival Vista, reentered service from Galveston on July 3, 2021, Camp Ocean had been unavailable.

This decision was made due to the high possibility of disease transmission for youth group activities, but with vaccinations now available, Carnival is pleased to offer the program once again.

Camp Ocean is Carnival’s onboard program for young cruisers, offering supervised activities such as games, craft projects, team sports, music, trivia, and more in a colorful, kid-friendly facility. Counselors with childcare and education experience supervise all activities, which are further divided into age groups to help kids meet new Fun Ship friends.

While the program is normally available for cruisers as young as 2 years old, for the time being only fully-vaccinated passengers from 5-11 years old can participate. Some activities are also likely to be adjusted to comply with onboard health protocols.

Camp Ocean Health Protocols

Just like all cruise ships have revamped overall health and safety protocols onboard, Camp Ocean now has new health protocols in place to ensure guest safety and a fun, healthy cruise vacation.

In addition to the vaccination requirement, face masks must be worn, capacity is limited at all activities, and physical distancing is encouraged.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Youth facility spaces will be deep cleaned twice daily, and a new one-parent-per-family drop-off and pick-up policy is in place to minimize crowds and further accommodate social distancing. Guests are encouraged to use the Carnival HUB app to check on youth activities.

In accordance with the cruise line’s protocols and based on the recommendations of the Carnival’s medical advisors, no unvaccinated children will be permitted to participate in Camp Ocean activities or other youth programs.

More Activities for Young Cruisers

In addition to Camp Ocean, Circle “C” and Club O2 have been and will continue to be open for vaccinated teenagers. Circle “C” provides gathering space and activities for ages 12-14, while Club O2 is the onboard hangout for teens ages 15-17. Each group offers age-appropriate activities and helps younger cruisers meet new friends.

All passengers participating in youth activities – Camp Ocean, Circle “C” and Club O2 – must be fully vaccinated.