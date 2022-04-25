Brilliant Lady Revealed as Name of Fourth Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages reveals the name of its fourth cruise ship as Brilliant Lady, which is scheduled to join the fleet in 2023. The vessel is under construction in Italy by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

Brillant Lady Will be the Fourth Virgin Cruise Ship

Richard Branson’s cruise line is quickly growing, and we’re now already talking about the fourth vessel in the fleet.

Virgin Voyages has revealed that Brilliant Lady will be the name for its fourth ship. She follows Scarlet Lady, the first ship in the fleet; Valiant Lady, the second ship in the fleet; and Resilient Lady, which will begin cruises this summer.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock

The word “Brilliance,” which means both radiance along with exceptional talent and intelligence, was chosen for the duality of its meaning. The name was also selected to highlight the powerful intelligence of women across the globe.

Virgin Voyages said, “We sought out a name that exemplifies our brand’s values and ethos, the truest representation of our mission to “Create an Epic Sea Change For All.” As our goal has always been to create a bright and radiant experience for our Sailors — much like the sparkling seas Brilliant Lady will sail on — it was only appropriate that our fourth ship name reflect that.”

Even though Brilliant Lady will be in the same class as her sister ships, the cruise line has not yet revealed a specific such as itineraries and features. The mermaid design is also yet to be revealed.

The ship will be 110,000 gross tons and have a guest capacity of 2,700 at double occupancy. The ship will, of course, be for adults only.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Brilliant Lady is being constructed by Fincantieri and will enter service in 2023. Before then, the ship will reach some significant construction milestones, including the much-anticipated sea trials.

We’ll just have to wait until we know more about the new Brilliant Lady. Until then, guests can enjoy sailing on the Scarlet Lady out of Virgin’s new Miami cruise terminal.

Valiant Lady will begin cruises from Barcelona on May 15, and Resilient Lady will start sailings on August 14 from Athens.