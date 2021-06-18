Bookings Open for Two MSC Cruise Ships Restarting U.S. Sailings

We already know MSC Cruises is restarting operations in the U.S., but now those sailings for MSC Meraviglia out of Miami and MSC Divina out of Port Canaveral are open to book. This will be the first time the cruise lines will sail from the U.S. since suspensions first started in March 2020. It does come as MSC has already resumed limited cruises in Europe and the UK.

MSC Sailings Are Open!!

Cruises have officially opened as MSC joins other cruise lines to restart operations in the coming months. It has been a long-awaited return and dealing with, at times, complicated requirements from the CDC. The CDC is now working with cruise lines to bring cruising safely.

Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, said:

“It’s time to cruise again, and we are incredibly excited to open our U.S. summer 2021 cruises for booking and take a step closer toward bringing our guests back on board our ships in the U.S. this summer.”

“Looking ahead, our guests have so much to look forward to, with a choice of quick getaways or week-long vacations from Miami or our brand-new home port in Port Canaveral, all visiting our new private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. And, later this year, guests will love our newest ship to hit U.S. waters, MSC Seashore, when she makes her Miami debut this November. Given our experience cruising in Europe since last summer, we are eager to bring our safe and enjoyable cruises back to the U.S. and remind our guests of the enriching and memorable experience MSC Cruises offers.”

MSC Meraviglia U.S. Cruises

Bookings are now open for two ships based out of Florida. MSC Meraviglia will restart on August 2, 2021, offering three- and four-night itineraries, including calls to the Bahamas and the cruise line’s private island of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The ship will start seven-night sailings alternating between the eastern and western Caribbean starting on September 18, 2021. Here are the full details:

August 2, 2021: Guests can be the first to sail again from the U.S. on this four-night cruise from Miami visiting Nassau, Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $509 per person for a balcony stateroom.

Guests can be the first to sail again from the U.S. on this four-night cruise from Miami visiting Nassau, Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $509 per person for a balcony stateroom. September 18, 2021: MSC Meraviglia’s first seven-night cruise since resuming operations, embarking from Miami and visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve for a second visit. Prices start at $649 per person for a balcony stateroom.

MSC Meraviglia’s first seven-night cruise since resuming operations, embarking from Miami and visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve for a second visit. Prices start at $649 per person for a balcony stateroom. September 25, 2021: Seven-night cruise from Miami visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve for a second visit. Prices start at $639 per person for a balcony stateroom.

MSC Divina U.S. Cruises

The MSC cruise ship which has remained on hold for more than a year will begin three-, four- and seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Caribbean out of Port Canaveral, Florida in September 2021. This will be the first cruise from the homeport for the cruise line. here are the details:

September 16, 2021: Guests can welcome MSC Divina back to sea with a three-night cruise from Port Canaveral visiting Nassau, Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $239per person for a balcony stateroom.

Guests can welcome MSC Divina back to sea with a three-night cruise from Port Canaveral visiting Nassau, Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $239per person for a balcony stateroom. October 3, 2021: Seven-night cruise from Port Canaveral visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Cozumel, Mexico; and Costa Maya, Mexico. Prices start at $649 per person for a balcony stateroom.

The cruise line has health protocols in place to make sure guests and crew remain protected. Both ships will cater to vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. Those guests who decide to cruise and are not fully vaccinated will have to purchase specific travel insurance from MSC Cruises and experience more restricted protocols during the voyage. In addition, there will be testing at embarkation for all guests. All the health protocol details from MSC are here.