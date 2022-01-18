Bookings Open for Inaugural Season on MSC Seascape from Miami

The highly anticipated new ship from MSC Cruises, MSC Seascape, is now open for bookings for its inaugural winter season, slated to begin in December 2022. These first cruises include a variety of roundtrip Caribbean itineraries from Miami to some of the regions most desirable destinations.

MSC Seascape to Sail from PortMiami

MSC Seascape is set to homeport from Miami, Florida beginning in December 2022. From the Cruise Capital of the World, she will offer both Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings.

The Eastern Caribbean voyages will call on Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, while the Western Caribbean itineraries will visit Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands, and Ocho Rios in Jamaica. MSC Seascape‘s initial itineraries are seven nights.

Both eastern and western itineraries will also visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island retreat in The Bahamas. Ocean Cay boasts beautiful landscaping and gentle Bahamian pastel colors throughout the welcome center, Bahamian style village, marina, lighthouse, and wedding pavilion. Guests will also be able to enjoy the sports area and Ocean Cay Lagoon on the 95-acre island.

About MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape is the second of MSC Cruises’ Seaside EVO-class vessels, and is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, where she was floated out in November, 2021.

The ship will be the new flagship of MSC Cruises when she arrives, and is the fourth in the line’s successful Seaside class of vessels. As a Seaside EVO-class ship, MSC Seascape represents a further evolution of that already admired class.

MSC Seascape (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Innovations in the class include coveted aft-facing suites, an expansive 1,770-foot-long waterfront promenade, and the spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs on deck 16.

The majority of MSC Seascape’s public spaces have been completely re-imagined, bringing the guest experience to the next level and offering beautiful venues and locations to connect with the sea, including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views.

The Seaside EVO vessels also feature a number of environmental upgrades, including new technologies that reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90% and sulphur oxide emissions by up to 98%. An underwater radiated noise management system will reduce the potential effects on marine ecosystems, further protecting the delicate regions the ships visit.

More MSC Ships Open for Booking

In addition to the initial itineraries for MSC Seascape, new bookings for two other MSC Cruises ships that will sail out of the U.S. and into the Caribbean next winter have also opened for reservations.

Photo Credit: Ventura / Shutterstock.com

MSC Divina will homeport in PortMiami offering 3- and 4-night cruises to The Bahamas, as well as 7-night cruises visiting Belize, Honduras, Mexico and longer 10-night sailings to Jamaica, Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, MSC Meraviglia will continue homeport in Port Canaveral from October 2022, offering 7-night sailings that include Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Belize, and Ocean Cay, as well as shorter mini-cruises to The Bahamas that all include Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve as well.

MSC Meraviglia is sailing the 2021 winter season from Port Canaveral as well, but will spend the summer season in the Mediterranean offering a range of flexible 7-night itineraries exploring that outstanding region. Ports of call will include such extraordinary destinations as Cannes, Barcelona, Genoa, and Rome.

On September 21, 2022, MSC Merviglia is scheduled to begin a 22-night Grand Voyage departing from Rome that will ultimately reposition her back to Port Canaveral on October 13 to begin her winter season.