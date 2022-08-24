Bookings Open for Carnival Luminosa Sailings

The highly anticipated new Carnival Luminosa is now open for bookings, offering sailings first in Australia before moving to Seattle in spring 2023 for the Alaska season. The ship is transferring from Costa Cruises to Carnival Cruise Line in November, bringing a new Italian influence to the Fun Ship experience.

Carnival Luminosa Itineraries Revealed

As bookings open, the itineraries for the new addition to Carnival Cruise Line have been revealed.

Carnival Luminosa will first debut from Brisbane, Australia, offering a variety of itineraries from November 6, 2022 through April 13, 2023.

Sailings will range from 3-11 nights, calling on popular ports in New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and New Zealand, as well as opportunities to explore the Great Barrier Reef and other amazing sites.

This great variety of sailings of different lengths will bring highly-anticipated cruise vacation options to Australian travelers, where cruising only restarted in May.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

When the ship repositions for the 2023 Alaska season, she will sail an incredible Carnival Journeys transpacific itinerary, departing Brisbane on April 13, 2023. The 22-night itinerary will visit ports in New Caledonia, Fiji, Tahiti, and Hawaii, arriving in Seattle on May 4, 2023.

“We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Carnival Luminosa to our fleet and to start our highly anticipated sailings from Brisbane followed by unique bucket-list itineraries in Alaska,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

During the summer months, Carnival Luminosa will offer 6-, 7-, and 8-night sailings to favorite Last Frontier destinations such as Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, and Icy Strait Point, along with scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord to see incredible glaciers.

After her season in Alaska, Carnival Luminosa will sail another transpacific voyage back to Brisbane, stopping in exotic, first-time-for-Carnival destinations, including ports in Japan and the Philippines.

That 30-night sailing will depart Seattle on September 14, 2023, visiting Alaska before traveling south through Asia en route to Australia.

From Costa to Carnival – Changes Aboard Carnival Luminosa

While cruise ships have been shifted between related cruise lines or sold to different cruise lines in the past, this ship’s transformation from the Italian-inspired Costa Luminosa to the Fun Ship experience of Carnival Luminosa is a new feat that was first announced in June 2022.

“To truly make Luminosa feel part of the Carnival Cruise Line family, we are adding our beautiful new livery to her hull, of course, and are keeping her throwback funnel design that once adorned some of our most iconic earlier vessels,” Duffy said.

The new red, white, and blue livery first debuted aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s flagship, Mardi Gras, in 2021, and has gradually been rolled out to other ships in the fleet as they enter into scheduled dry docks.

Other changes are planned to Carnival Luminosa to bring the ship in line with the Carnival experience, but she will not lose all her Costa Cruises features, such as the signature amazing service from the ship’s 1,050 crew members.

“We’ll be adding some Carnival features in the upcoming dry dock and adapting some existing features to align with Carnival’s casual style, but ultimately, our crew will make everyone feel right at home as soon as they join the ship,” Duffy said.

Guest favorites that will be part of Carnival Luminosa‘s offerings include high energy Playlist Productions, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, the outstanding Chef’s Table dining experience, Bonsai Sushi Express, the relaxing Serenity Adult-Only Retreat and Cloud 9 Spa, and more.

Carnival Luminosa is a Spirit-class vessel, sister ship to the popular Carnival Spirit, Carnival Pride, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Miracle.

The class is a favorite for many cruise passengers, frequently receiving rave reviews and inspiring repeat sailings. The ship can host 2,260 guests at double occupancy and up to 2,826 passengers when fully booked.