Bookings Open for Carnival Elation From Jacksonville

As Carnival Cruise Line continues to redeploy ships and shuffle itineraries, bookings have now opened for Carnival Elation sailing from Jacksonville in April and beyond. The ship will be offering 4- and 5-day sailings to The Bahamas from the northern Florida port, covering itineraries for Carnival Spirit as part of the “dancing of the ships” redeployments.

Carnival Elation Sailings

Carnival Elation is moving to Jacksonville in April, with its first sailing from that new homeport to be April 23, 2022. That 5-day sailing will call on Nassau and Princess Cays, a private resort destination exclusive to Carnival Corporation ships. Two days at sea will also give guests plenty of time to relax and enjoy Carnival Elation.

The 4-day itinerary the ship will offer also visits The Bahamas, but calls on both Nassau and Freeport without Princess Cays, and with just one Fun Day at Sea.

Photo Credit: Stanislav Khokholkov / Shutterstock.com

Carnival Elation‘s 5-day itineraries depart on Mondays and Saturdays depending on the sailing date, while the 4-day itineraries depart on Thursdays. This gives prospective guests plenty of choices for the timing of their cruise getaway, whether they are interested in a long weekend sailing or a mid-week vacation.

The sailings from Jacksonville are amazingly affordable, starting at just $189 per person depending on the embarkation date and cruise length. Furthermore, Carnival Cruise Line is offering a range of deals and sales, including bonus offers and financing options to make these sailings even more affordable for any budget.

All Carnival Elation itineraries are now available to book on the cruise line’s website or through cruise line travel partners.

Enjoying Carnival Elation

Many eager guests are hopeful to sail on Carnival Elation, as the ship is one of the last Fantasy-class vessels to remain in the Fun Ship fleet. Carnival Cruise Line announced in early February that Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy are being retired.

Carnival Sensation has not resumed service after the pandemic suspension, and will not be returning. It has already been reported that the ship is to be scrapped at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard in Turkey. Meanwhile, Carnival Ecstasy will be offering sailings from Mobile, Alabama, beginning in early March until she retires in October. The ship’s fate after that point is yet unknown.

This means Carnival Elation and her sister ship, Carnival Paradise, will be the only two Fantasy-class vessels remaining with Carnival Cruise Line. While they are older, both ships have been updated and offer guests many familiar Fun Ship features, including Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, miniature golf, the Punchliner Comedy Club, the Serenity adults-only retreat, and more.

Carnival Ship Redeployments

Before Carnival Elation shifts to Jacksonville in late April, Carnival Spirit is homeported there with the same itineraries as Carnival Elation will assume. As Carnival Elation arrives, then, Carnival Spirit will move to Seattle for the summer season of Alaska sailings.

Photo: John Panella / Shutterstock.com

Meanwhile, Carnival Elation is sailing from Port Canaveral before she leaves for Jacksonville. From the Space Coast, the ship is offering 4- and 5-day itineraries. The 4-day voyages visit Nassau and Princess Cays in The Bahamas, while the 5-day itineraries are Eastern Caribbean sailings visiting Amber Cove and Grand Turk.

When Carnival Elation leaves Port Canaveral, Carnival Freedom will leave Miami and move north to cover Carnival Elation‘s planned Port Canaveral itineraries, from April 21 through October 15.

All of these shufflings are due in part to Carnival Ecstasy and Carnival Sensation being retired in the coming months, as well as Australia sailings still unable to restart due to local travel restrictions. It is possible that additional ship movements may occur as the cruise line continues to refine operations and position ships for the best possible customer experiences as more ports reopen and new itineraries become available.

While some bookings for other redeployed ships have already opened, the Alaska sailings for Carnival Spirit are not yet open for reservations. As soon as itineraries are finalized and previous bookings being shifted from other ships are confirmed, more sailings will be open for new reservations.