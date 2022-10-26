Bookings Officially Open for Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

The well-awaited 250,800 gross ton Icon of the Seas has officially opened for reservations, with a lineup of 28 types of guest accommodations.

Royal Caribbean’s anticipated addition will begin cruising in January 2024 as the first in the cruise line’s revolutionary Icon class and the largest cruise ship in the world by gross tonnage.

Icon of the Seas Now Open for Booking

Royal Caribbean’s 250,800 gross ton Icon of the Seas has now opened its booking for some of its latest itinerary options beginning in January 2024.

As of October 25, 2022, guests can now book cruises on the first in the cruise line’s revolutionary Icon class, as the initial sailing of Icon of the Seas, stopping in St. Kitts, sells out within hours of its launch to the public.

On October 24th, bookings became available to Royal Caribbean Crown & Anchor loyalty members for all its itinerary options between January 2024 and April 2025.

The ship’s stateroom options will feature a larger selection, more room, and additional ocean views than offered prior by the fleet, including more options for families.

Soon to be the largest cruise ship in the world by gross tonnage, the revolutionary ship will cruise alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from of Miami, Florida.

Sailing year-round, 7-night itineraries, the ship will cruise to Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and The Bahamas.

Its itineraries will also feature a blend of stops in areas including Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras at prices starting at $998 per person for an interior stateroom.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Suite per-person prices during its initial 2024 cruise season will be priced at up to $3,668 per person on for its February 3, 2024, seven-night itinerary option.

The anticipated ship’s initial cruise will be on a seven-night voyage out of Miami on January 27, 2024, featuring the largest pool at sea with more than 40,000 gallons and the biggest waterpark with six slides.

Stateroom Options Onboard

Setting a new standard for accommodations, Icon of the Seas will feature 14 new stateroom categories, ranging from standard rooms to suites that offer extended options with intuitive layouts.

As bookings become available to the public, guests will have access to onboard staterooms that feature additional space with accessible options for all categories, locations, and amenities.

Icon of the Seas Accommodations

Some of the LNG-powered ship’s newest stateroom category options will offer more choices that are specially designed for families and larger groups.

An exciting plus for larger groups, onboard stay choices will include more standard rooms and suites that have the capacity to cover groups of three, four, five, and six guests.

Icon of the Seas Family Infinite Balcony

A few of the onboard stateroom categories will include Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies, for a family of up to six, and Surfside Family View Interiors, Balconies, and Suites in the ship’s new neighborhood made for families from end to end, Surfside.

Additionally, Icon of the Seas will offer a three-story suite for families with a multilevel, in-suite slide, areas for karaoke and movies, and two private balconies.

This Ultimate Family Townhouse experience will even feature a private entrance to Surfside, complete with a white picket fence and mailbox, as it makes its first-ever debut onboard.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Other new stateroom categories onboard will be the infinite balconies in Central Park, and the spacious Sky Junior Suites and Infinite Grand Suites, with ocean views.

Ocean view options will additionally include Panoramic Oceanviews and Suites, alongside Sunset Suites, Junior Suites, and Corner Suites.

The new Icon Loft Suites and Interior Plus rooms, with a deluxe closet inside, will include the first-time offering for the fleet, as guests in every accommodation, are able to adjust the lighting and temperature with their smartphone through the Royal Caribbean app.

Icon of the Seas Surfside Family Suite

All accommodations will host an eco-mode that turns on when guests are out of the room and turn off as soon as they return on board, restoring their preferred temperature settings.

This environmentally friendly smart technology will roll out for the first time ever on board the initial Icon class ship, while additionally providing guests mobile control options of TV streaming, TV remote, and their room key.

As the first LNG-powered ship for the fleet, Icon of the Seas will accommodate up to 5,610 guests at double occupancy, as it continues to be constructed by Meyer Turku in Turku, Finland.