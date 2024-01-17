Bookings Booming at Cruise Line as Fleet Expands

TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff fleet is off to a strong start in 2024, thanks to two new ships and a third coming out of dry dock. More expansion is planned in the coming year to meet demand from returning guests and new cruise travelers.

New Ships Boost Mein Schiff’s Capacity

Mein Schiff 7 is scheduled to begin sailings on June 24, 2024, after construction is completed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. TUI’s newest ship will take guests on voyages in the Baltic region, with cruises from Kiel and Warnemunde, Germany.

Meanwhile, Mein Schiff 2 is back to sea after dry-dock maintenance in Dubai. From January 4 to 14, the ship had a variety of improvements made, including the ability to use shore power while in port.

Other work included new carpet, refinished handrails and doors, and freshening up the look of several guest areas. The ship resumed 4-night and 7-night cruises in the Persian Gulf on January 15.

“We have already had a promising start to the new year, marked by impressive advance bookings,” said Clas Eckholt, vice president of commercial for the Mein Schiff brand. “And the first weeks of 2024 confirm this encouraging trend as part of our start-of-year campaign. The anticipation of both our loyal regular guests and numerous new customers is noticeably great.”

The next new ship in the works is Mein Schiff Relax, the eighth ship in the fleet but the first with a distinctive name instead of the cruise line’s traditional numbering style. Mein Schiff Relax is the first in the new InTUItion class of ships, which will be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Mein Schiff Relax is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone in northeastern Italy. Her maiden voyage is planned for May 2025.

New Guests Pushing Bookings in 2024 and Beyond

In 2023, 45% of guests sailing on the Mein Schiff fleet were new customers, according to the cruise line. As travelers continue to seek longer-term bookings, cruise line executives forecast another strong year in 2025.

“The anticipation of both our loyal regular guests and numerous new customers is noticeably great,” Eckholt said. “Many of them are currently choosing an unforgettable holiday on our feel-good ships when booking – the level is currently above the all-time high of 2019.”

Among the attractions to the 2024 itineraries are the addition of themed cruises. A literary-themed cruise aboard Mein Schiff 3 is set for April 30 to May 10. Special guests will include author Gaby Hauptmann, actresses/sisters Gerit and Anja Kling among other VIPs.

The ship will sail roundtrip from Bremerhaven, Germany, with calls in Rotterdam (Amsterdam) in Holland, Zeebrugge (Bruges) in Belgium, Le Havre (Paris) in France, and Dover, England.

Other Mein Schiff theme cruises are planned for tattoo fans, jazz addicts, and even voyages starring TV doctors and heavy-metal bands.

Latest Ships Offer Cutting Edge Propulsion Systems

While work continues on the Mein Schiff Relax in Italy, her sister ship and second vessel in the InTUItion class also is under construction at Fincantieri and should be delivered in 2026. The ship hasn’t been named yet.

Both vessels mark the cruise line’s first venture into LNG-powered ships, a propulsion system more environmentally sustainable. The ships will be the largest in the fleet coming in at 160,000 gross tons, big enough to accommodate nearly 4,000 guests.

“We see almost every day how the Mein Schiff Relax develops into the feel-good ship we imagined,” says Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises. “The fact that we have now started the construction of the sister ship is a great start for us in 2024, which has so many wonderful trips and Mein Schiff experiences in store for the guests.”

Mein Schiff Relax is expected to begin its maiden cruises on March 25 with 7- to 10-day voyages through the western Mediterranean. The ship will pay calls to Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, and Morocco.

Jointly owned by TUI Group and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., TUI Cruises is a German cruise line that offers premium, all-inclusive voyages aimed at the German-speaking market, though both German and English serve as the official languages spoken by the ship’s staff.