Bluey to Join Disney Cruise Line for a Range of Experiences in 2025

Ready to boogie with Bingo and Bluey?

Starting in January 2025, families can join the popular Australian animated TV star that kids around the world have grown to adore when they cruise with Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Experiences just announced it is bringing the much-loved children’s television characters to the cruise line, as well as Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in California and Florida, respectively, in the new year.

“Bluey,” which topped the charts as the most-watched series on Disney+ globally in 2024, will see its characters brought to life through new cruise activities designed specifically for fans of the show.

“Bluey has become a household name for families around the world and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences. “We can’t wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises.”

Starting with voyages from Australia and New Zealand, families will get a chance to enjoy special onboard experiences with Bluey and her sister Bingo. These include unique meet-and-greets and an interactive game culminating in a dance party featuring Bluey’s signature moves.

Read Also: Disney Cruise Ships – Newest to Oldest

“The Heeler family’s debut at Disney Theme Parks and Cruises really is the icing on the cake for what has been an exceptional year for Bluey,” said Nicki Sheard, CEO of BBC Studios, brands and licensing.

“We are committed to creating the very best-in-class experiences through this beloved series,” she added.

The announcement comes with the announcement of broader collaboration with BBC Studios, including Disney acquiring global theatrical rights for an upcoming “Bluey” film slated for a 2027 release.

Bluey to Set Sail for New Adventures

Disney Cruise Line will begin offering the Bluey experiences on the 83,969-gross-ton Disney Wonder, which is sailing 3- and 4-night roundtrip itineraries from Sydney to Eden, Australia, and Hobart, Tasmania, through mid-February 2025.

The ship will return in the fall and then reposition to Auckland, New Zealand, for 3- to 5-night roundtrip voyages to destinations like Wellington, Christchurch, and Fjordland National Park.

In addition to the new “Bluey” experiences, Disney Wonder and other ships in the fleet offer a number of experiences for kids and families, including character meet-and-greets with Disney favorites like Mickey and Minnie and the heroes of Marvel and Star Wars.

Disney Dream funnel (Photo credit: Ihor Koptilin)

Specific to Disney Wonder, which can accommodate 2,713 guests, families can enjoy a Pirate Night, the Royal Court Royal Tea, a “Frozen”-themed deck party, and Mickey’s Sail-a-Wave Party.

For young adventurers, youth clubs like the Oceaneer Club provide Disney-themed activities, while teens have exclusive access to lounges like Vibe or Edge. Meanwhile, adults can retreat to exclusive areas such as the Quiet Cove Pool.

Disney’s cruise offerings continue to grow and offer brand-new experiences, most recently introducing the brand-new Disney Treasure to the masses.

The ship, which sets off on its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024, features a variety of new themed experiences and attractions, specifically inspired by Disney-licensed characters “Moana” and “Coco.”

In 2025, the cruise line will also debut Disney Adventure and is set to expand its fleet with the addition of four new ships scheduled for launch between 2027 and 2031, bringing the total number of vessels to 13.

More details on the “Bluey” partnership will be unveiled in the coming months, including how the cruise line will incorporate the new characters on sailings beyond Australia and New Zealand.