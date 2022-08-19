Bermuda Updates Protocols, Eases Requirements for Visitors

Starting August 22, 2022, unvaccinated travelers will be able to visit Bermuda again, as the island is easing the entry requirements. The local health minister revealed a series of adjustments that will make it easier for tourists to come to the beautiful island.

While good news for cruisers, neither Royal Caribbean, Carnival, or Norwegian Cruise Line have reacted so far. However, the cruise lines are expected to follow the protocols set out by the Bermuda government, especially since they align closely with what the cruise industry has been implementing recently.

Bermuda to Allow Unvaccinated Visitors Back on the Island

Following announcements by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that it would let go of the voluntary program for cruise ships, the Bermuda government is updating its COVID-19 protocols.

“The pandemic is not over, but today, Bermuda has the necessary tools and processes in place to protect ourselves and our communities,” said BTA Interim CEO Tracy Berkeley. “Our updated travel protocols will streamline the process for visiting our island, further boosting Bermuda’s tourism comeback in 2022.”

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Starting August 22, 2022, all visitors will be able to visit the island again, although visitors are still bound to testing requirements. Previously, unvaccinated visitors 12 years and over were required to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination to enter Bermuda at least ten days before arrival to the island.

The new protocols include that unvaccinated cruise passengers require a COVID test taken no more than two days before departing the port. Depending on the time it takes to travel to Bermuda, they may need to test again before disembarking in Bermuda.

This is familiar territory for the cruise lines as Bermuda already requires additional testing for vaccinated travelers when the journey to Bermuda is longer than four days.

Unvaccinated visitors must have valid travel health insurance to enter Bermuda and upload proof of travel health insurance to their Travel Authorisation application for approval.

Cruise Line Yet To Make Changes

The announcement from the government and the newly announced protocols align closely with how the cruise lines operate, although the cruise companies have not yet announced any changes to their protocols.

Carnival Cruise Line brand Ambassador John Heald had the following to say: “The beards continue to work through this and to update our Have Fun Be Safe protocols and I will of course share that news with you too. So thank you for your patience, and your Bermuda cruise adventure is going to be absolutely fabulous”

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

As for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, both companies have not yet updated their requirements on their websites. Both companies still state that unvaccinated guests will not be allowed to disembark. However, this is likely to be changed in the upcoming days, and guests will be informed as soon as changes are made.

Carnival Cruise Line sails to Bermuda with the Carnival Legend from Baltimore, Maryland, and with the Carnival Magic from New York City. Royal Caribbean operates six-night Bermuda cruises with the Enchantment Of The Seas out of Baltimore.

Sailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Norwegian Pearl operates seven-night Bermuda cruises. From New York City, Norwegian Joy sails nine-night Bermuda cruises. Besides Bermuda, these longer cruises also call to Norfolk, Virginia; Port Canaveral, Florida; Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; and Kings Wharf, Bermuda.