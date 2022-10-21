Bear Grylls to Join Queen Elizabeth’s Maiden 2023 Alaska Voyage

Cunard cruise line will host new and exclusive additions to its 2023 Insights Program in Alaska, including specialty guests Mensun Bound, Kenton Cool, and Felicity Aston.

One of the most recognized personalities of outdoor adventure, Bear Grylls OBE, will join Queen Elizabeth’s maiden 2023 Alaska voyage, departing from Vancouver on June 8, sharing some of his experiences as one of the youngest climbers on Mount Everest.

Cunard’s 2023 Insights Program Highlights

World-famous adventurer Bear Grylls will join Cunard’s 2023 Insights Program in Alaska, as the line announces an exciting new line-up for Alaska 2023’s Insights enrichment program.

Headlining the season, Grylls will share some of his experiences as one of the youngest climbers on Mount Everest on June 8 as he sets sail on Queen Elizabeth’s maiden 2023 Alaska voyage, departing from Vancouver.

As bestselling author, TV presenter, and all-around adventurer, he will make his first appearance on a cruise ship as he returns to Alaska for the first time since his memorable visit with President Barack Obama in 2015.

The VP of Commercial for Cunard in North America and Australasia, Matt Gleaves said, “I’ve been a fan of Bear Grylls since Man vs Wild and I’m thrilled that our guests will be able to see him live on Queen Elizabeth next year.”

“Alaska is all about exploration and our line-up of world-class pioneers will bring the adventure onboard; it will be an experience not found anywhere else,” Matt Gleaves added.

With port calls in Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka, Cunard’s 12-night Alaskan voyage will escape to the stunning Glacier Bay National Park, Tracy Arm Fjord, and Hubbard Glacier.

Alongside Bear Grylls, Dr. Rachel Cartwright, an award-winning naturalist, and a Cultural Heritage Guide from Alaska Native Voices will also make an appearance on this itinerary as guests luxuriate on Queen Elizabeth through an Alaskan adventure.

This 2023’s Insights enrichment program will also include several onboard guest speakers such as Mensun Bound, Kenton Cool, and Felicity Aston, a polar scientist turned explorer.

Six additional voyages will be offered by the line throughout June, July, and August, as each itinerary showcases a different explorer as part of the Insights Program.

Insight’s Featured Speaker Line-up in Alaska

Kicking off the 2023 Insights Program, Bear Grylls, a bestselling author/adventurer who has sold over 20 million books, will be the honorary guest speaker for the line’s June 8th Alaskan experience.

British mountaineer Kenton Cool, who has summited Mount Everest 15 times, including leading Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Ben Fogle in their respective expeditions will be present onboard Cunard’s June 20th and 30th Alaskan sailings, sharing experiences as an English mountaineer and guide.

On July 7th, Pen Hadow, the first and only person to complete one of the last great polar challenges – solo, without re-supply, will share with guests onboard as the cruise line takes guests on an adventure of a lifetime.

One of Britain’s leading Polar explorers and the first woman in history to ski to the North and South Poles as part of an all-women team, Ann Daniels, will take part in Cunard’s July 17, 2023, Alaskan voyage as a specialty onboard speaker.

Additionally, Felicity Aston MBE, a polar scientist turned explorer, award-winning author, TV presenter, and world-record holder for being the first woman to ski alone across the Antarctic will set sail onboard a July 27th exploration voyage alongside ready-to-adventure guests.

On August 7, marine archaeologist Mensun Bound, known for his recent discovery of Shackleton’s ship Endurance, will finish up Cunard’s 2023 enrichment program series on an Alaskan voyage as an honorary guest speaker onboard.