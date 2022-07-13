Barclays and Carnival Renew Travel Rewards Credit Card Program

Carnival Corporation and UK bank Barclays have renewed their partnership, allowing guests to save for additional statement credits onboard and points for further discounts.

The cards are available for three of Carnival Corporation’s brands, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruise Line. Barclays and Carnival have been working together for eighteen years, with a formula proven exceedingly popular with guests sailing onboard Carnival Corporation’s ships.

Barclays Bank, a UK-based bank, and Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company, have extended their 18-year partnership even further.

The credit card program the companies offer enables guests to save a considerable amount of money on onboard purchases and tours and save points that can be cashed in for onboard amenities.

“We are honored to extend our co-branded credit card agreement with Carnival, a world leader in travel, and a strategic partner of ours for the past 18 years,” said Bob Highland, Head of US Cards and Partnerships, Barclays. “We remain focused on helping Carnival continue to expand its business by delighting its valued customers with great products and experiences that drive loyalty and engagement for its renowned brands.”

Carnival Corporation and Barclays have worked together since 2004, with the bank being the official issuer of Carnival’s travel rewards credit cards in the US.

Since their introduction in 2004, both companies have extended the rewards and benefits guests can take advantage of using the Carnival World Mastercard, Holland America Line Rewards Visa Card, and the Princess Cruises Rewards Visa Card.

What are the benefits of using a cruise line credit card?

The benefits of using a credit card issued by the cruise line itself are worth considering. Guests can use the cards for bookings for all and onboard all the ships within Carnival’s World Leading Cruise Lines. These include AIDA, Carnival Cruise Lines, Costa, Cunard, Holland America, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises Australia, P&O Cruises UK, and Seabourn.

There are slight differences in the benefits you get between the three issuing cruise lines. For example, the Carnival World Mastercard, for which there is no yearly fee, offers guests 20,000 FunPoints after the first purchase or balance transfer. The Princess cruises card offers 10.000 points, and the Holland America card offers 5.000 points.

Those points can then be used as a redemption for the onboard statements of account. Five thousand points translate into a $50 credit, which can also be redeemed up to six months post-cruise. Guests also receive a 10% discount on tours booked before the cruise on the Carnival website.

Barclays and Carnival also maintain a 0% promotional APR on all Carnival cruise bookings. This would mean that guests pay no fees for the first six months after a booking was made using the credit card.

Besides these benefits, the Princess Cruises card offers guests a concierge service; the Holland America card allows guests to use points towards airfare, with many more options on offer.

Carnival Cruise Line is back at full capacity, with all ships operational once again. With hundreds of dollars in credits that can be applied to a first cruise, the cards on offer from Carnival and Barclays are undoubtedly worth a look.