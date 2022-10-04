Barbados Winter Cruise Season Begins With Celebrity Ship

With two successful calls from Celebrity Equinox already, the 2022-2023 winter cruise season in Barbados is poised to begin. A wide variety of ships are scheduled to call at the Caribbean nation in the next few months, bringing eager travelers to the unique and stunning destination.

First Winter Visit to Barbados

The Solstice-class Celebrity Equinox first called in Bridgetown, Barbados on September 3, 2022, and again on October 1. While the winter season for the eastern Caribbean island nation does not technically begin until October 15, these early calls are a happy precursor of cruise traffic to the port.

Barbados is a popular port of call on longer eastern and southern Caribbean sailings for a number of cruise lines.

In addition to Celebrity Cruises, ships from MSC Cruises, Seabourn, Viking, TUI Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Cunard Line, and other lines are all scheduled to visit Barbados in the next few months.

Health and Safety Protocols

Barbados eased all pandemic-related travel restrictions from September 22, including pre-arrival testing and vaccination requirements, permitting smoother and more convenient travel for all guests.

Photo Credit: Ana del Castillo / Shutterstock

“This is the last step for us which reflects our position as fully open for business following the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport, said. “We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to our shores to experience all of the new and returning events slated for the rest of the year and into early 2023.”

This follows the trend of other Caribbean nations easing protocols in recent weeks, and opens up more cruise destinations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers to visit.

Visiting Barbados

Located in the Lesser Antilles, Barbados is the easternmost Caribbean island, but well worth longer sailings to visit for its rich and colorful culture.

Cruise ships call at the island’s capital city, Bridgetown, which is also the largest city in the nation, with a population of approximately 110,000 residents. While there, cruise guests have the opportunity to enjoy all the island has to offer.

This can include indulging in a range of delectable tastes in local street food, grooving to live music showing a diverse array of influences, exploring with a panoramic boat tour, seeking out green monkeys and other local wildlife, snorkeling at Turtle Bay with a chance to see three different sea turtle species, or lounging on some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean.

Photo Credit: karenfoleyphotography / Shutterstock

The island is just 21 miles long, making it possible for travelers to try a number of different experiences during a cruise ship port of call without needing long drives to reach various sites.

For lines that use Bridgetown as a homeport, travelers may have even more time to enjoy the Caribbean gem if they choose to extend their visit with a pre- or post-cruise stay.

This winter season, Royal Caribbean International will homeport two vessels from Barbados, the Vision-class sister ships, Rhapsody of the Seas and Grandeur of the Seas.

Other cruise ships homeporting from Bridgetown this winter include AIDA Cruises’ AIDAperla, P&O Cruises Britannia, and TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 2.