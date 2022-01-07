Barbados Makes Further Updates to Protocols for Cruises

Where some Caribbean destinations are closing down borders and denying entry to cruise ships, Barbados is taking a different route altogether. Although the island nation is toughening up the protocols it had already implemented, it is gearing towards a common-sense solution to the rising cases of Omicron worldwide and on cruise ships.

The Barbados Ministry of Tourism updated a 20-page booklet that details each measure taken to protect those embarking cruise liners, those visiting the island on a cruise, and the local population. The new protocols will be in place from January 7, 2022.

Barbados has always been a popular port of call for many cruise ships and an important embarkation point for cruises to begin from. With 858,828 tourists either embarking on a cruise or visiting the beautiful island on a cruise, it is no wonder the local authorities are looking at a common-sense method of continuing to allow cruise ships in while trying to protect locals.

The country’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George, said the following: “Banning the movement of people is a method for only delaying possible transmission. It is not an absolute and good public health measure. We will continuously examine the evidence and will come to the public to update them.“

“We are on a heightened state of alert with respect to our borders. I am very aware that some countries in the region may have gone extra miles but that depends on the peculiarities in their population but the public health team [here] will continue to give sound advice to policymakers with respect to our directions in a state of Omicron.”

Guests who visit Barbados as a port of call will need to adhere to some new policies. First of all, anyone wishing to visit the island and explore on their own will need to have a standard or rapid PCR test taken within three days before arriving in Barbados and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated guests who have gotten their test at their respective homeport, within three days of cruise’ departure but outside the 3-day window of arrival into Barbados, will be allowed to disembark with restrictions. These guests can only participate in so-called ‘bubble tours,’ either organized by the cruise lines or by approved independent tour operators and taxi operators.

Embarking and Debarking A Cruise-In Barbados

Guests who are to embark on a cruise leaving from Barbados will need to carry a negative COVID-19 standard or rapid PCR test result to enter the country. Self-tests, home kit tests, and LAMP tests are not acceptable for entry into Barbados.

For embarking the vessel, guests who arrive on the island to directly embark a cruise ship will be transported through a sanctuary corridor with pre-arranged transportation. Guests who have a pre-cruise stay on Barbados and Barbadians that embark on a cruise will be tested by local authorities in the terminal building.

Guests disembarking a cruise ship in Bridgetown will be brought directly to the airport; depending on their final destination, they will need to be tested by the cruise line, or the test may be waived if there is no such requirement.

Guests who would like to stay in Barbados will need to be fully vaccinated and have a valid negative test result. If the cruise line cannot provide the test result, guests can get tested at the port and proceed to their accommodation to wait for the test result. Guests can also get tested at their hotel if available. Once a negative test is confirmed, visitors can explore the island freely.