Ballerina Braves Freezing Temperatures on Cruise Ship’s Bulbous Bow

Have you ever thought about dancing on pointe on the bow of a ship in below freezing temperatures? Well, French ballerina and choreographer Victoria Dauberville did just that, so you don’t have to!

Recently, Dauberville performed a breathtaking ballet routine on the bulbous bow of Ponant’s Le Boréal cruise ship in Antarctica.

Photographer Mathieu Forget captured the stunning moments when Dauberville graced the Le Boréal’s bow, quickly amassing 3.6 million views on TikTok and 9.5 million views on Instagram.

The video itself is so impressive that many social media users questioned if it was made with AI. The initial video was posted January 8th, but the couple have posted several videos since including one that shows just how Dauberville was able to get on the bow safely from a rigid inflatable boat (RIB).

For context on the temperatures in the parts of Antarctica where this particular expedition vessel visits, the average temperature in the Antarctic Peninsula is 28° F (-2° C).

As mentioned above, the Dauberville’s performance took place on on Le Boréal, a luxury expedition vessel owned by the French cruise line Compagnie du Ponant. This ship is on the smaller side, being only 10,944 gross tons and with enough room for 264 guests.

Le Boréal is also known for its upscale design as well as its ice-strengthened hull, which was built to help navigate the challenging voyages both to and around Antarctica.

The extreme setting of the harsh ice-filled southern ocean in Antarctica showcased a stark contrast with Dauberville’s elegant dancing, creating a visually captivating moment the world seems to be obsessed with.

Forget, who is also Dauberville’s boyfriend, explained that the couple had trained for this moment during a previous trip they took to South Georgia.

“We knew the conditions would be challenging, but we also knew that if we could pull it off, it would be spectacular,” Forget explained, highlighting the couple’s dedication to their vision for this extreme act of art.

Forget and Dauberville were lucky enough to work with the ship’s crew on this project, with the crew going so far as to position the ship strategically in the best position for Dauberville’s performance to stand out.

How Victoria Dauberville Got on the Bulbous Bow (Credit: Victoria Dauberville)

It is truly incredible that this moment was possible given the regions multiple challenging weather conditions such as extremely low temperatures and high winds.

Despite the extreme circumstances, Dauberville executed her dance and Forget captured every moment.

This awe-inspiring performance not only highlights the beauty of ballet but also draws attention to the unique experiences offered by Antarctic cruises. Ponant has three other expedition ships that go to the Antarctic, including the Le Lyrial, L’Austral, and Le Soléal, so there is no lack of options.

Dauberville’s dance serves as a powerful reminder of the Antarctic’s breathtaking beauty, and that you can bring your passions with you anywhere, even to the (literal) ends of the earth.

Cruise Ship Bulbous Bow Déjà Vu

This is not the first time someone has dared to step foot on the bulbous bow of a ship. Captain Kevin Oprey was photographed on the bulbous bow of the Queen Mary 2 during its 10th-anniversary world cruise.

While the scenery might not be as extreme a mile off the coast of Bali, where the average temperature is 81° F (27° C), the Queen Mary 2 is the largest ocean liner ever built.

In a YouTube video posted by user “nautilusint” back in 2014, the process of photographing the captain displayed the massive size of the ship sitting at 72 meter (236.2 ft) tall. To put this into perspective, the ship’s height is equivalent to a 24-story building.

Unlike the use of a RIB to get to the bulbous bow of the Le Boréal in the Antarctic, the captain of the Queen Mary 2, along with some crew members, used one of the ship’s lifeboats to access the bow for this unique photo shoot.

“I’m very proud of the picture. In years to come, I’ll look back on it with great pride,” said Captain Kevin Oprey.

The session took five hours of patient waiting until conditions allowed Captain Oprey to stand on the bulbous bow. Two safety boats accompanied the captain during the shoot, ensuring his safety, while photographer James Morgan captured these iconic images from a smaller boat right in front of the ship.