Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Updates Protocols

Following moves by larger, more widespread cruise lines, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced changes in its COVID-19 testing options, along with an easing of its mask policy for upcoming cruises as of March 1.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Eases Mask Policy

For all cruises setting sail on March 1 or later, masks will no longer be required for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. According to a press release on February 25, “effective March 1, 2022, masks will be highly recommended onboard but will no longer be mandatory.”

This follows similar moves from many other cruise lines. For Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line, masks will become optional on March 1. Aboard Royal Caribbean ships, masks shifted to being recommended rather than required today, February 25.

Guests Can Test at the Terminal

In another shift to health and safety protocols, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will also provide complimentary COVID-19 tests at its Port of Palm Beach cruise terminal, effective immediately. The press release stated “through this initiative, cruisers have the option to skip testing before arriving to the port for a more streamlined, hassle-free escape to paradise.”

Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock.com

Guests are still required to provide negative COVID-19 test results before setting sail, but the free testing at the port will give guests more flexibility with their travel plans, maximizing the time to enjoy the getaway.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is a unique cruise provider in South Florida, offering 2-night “micro-cation” cruises to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island. Because these getaways are so short – though resort stays on Grand Bahama can be arranged for lengthier vacations – the time saved by streamlining the testing process will be a welcome benefit for travelers.

Other Health and Safety Protocols Remain

At this time, other health and safety protocols remain in place aboard the cruise line’s single ship, Grand Classica. This includes reduced capacity sailings to promote greater social distancing, upgraded cleaning and sanitation, staggered embarkation times, and other measures to protect both guests and crew members.

Grand Classica will sail her final voyage on April 16, 2022, and the current health and safety protocols – including the updates on masks and port testing – will remain in place through that sailing.

Photo Credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com

After her final voyage with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the ship will enter dry dock reemerging as Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the flagship of the all-new vacation brand, Margaritaville at Sea, on April 30. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced its rebranding to Margaritaville at Sea in December 2021.

“We’re excited about this new partnership as we launch Margaritaville at Sea out of the Port of Palm Beach,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, who will serve as CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “The collaborative concept will add a different dimension to the cruising industry, appealing to a new audience of travelers.”

Margaritaville at Sea will welcome guests with Margaritaville’s authentic culture, entertainment, and food while sailing to Grand Bahama Island for 2-night getaways, perfect for memorable weekends and any quick escape.