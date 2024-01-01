Bahamas Cruise Port Sets Highest One-Day Record in History

Nassau Cruise Port has once again shown its popularity as a top destination by setting a new one-day visitor record, the highest in its history, with more than 29,000 guests on December 27, 2023. The six-ship day included ships from four different cruise lines, and is helping the port break its all-time annual passenger record.

Nassau Cruise Port Sets One-Day Visitor Record

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, Nassau Cruise Port welcomed a staggering 29,316 cruise passengers from six different vessels. This breaks the port’s previous one-day record of 28,554 passengers set on February 27, 2023.

Assisting with the record were ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Disney Cruise Line, and MSC Cruises: Oasis of the Seas, Carnival Dream, Disney Wish, MSC Meraviglia, Carnival Liberty, and Anthem of the Seas.

It is thanks to Nassau Cruise Port’s new infrastructure investments, including the ability to now berth six ships at once instead of five, that even more guests can be comfortably welcomed.

Cruise Ships Docked in Nassau, Bahamas (Photo Courtesy: Nassau Cruise Port)

“As part of the port project, we extended berth one and we built a brand-new berth six. Those investments directly contributed to the 29,316 passengers that we welcomed on Wednesday,” said Mike Maura, Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port.

It is not surprising that the cruise port has broken records during the holiday season, as Christmas cruises are popular with families and groups. This means that many cruise ships are sailing well above their 100% double occupancy numbers at this time of year, which brings even more visitors to amazing destinations.

Annual Record Already Broken – And May Be Broken Again

Nassau Cruise Port’s annual passenger record of 3,859,183 travelers was set in 2019, and as of November 30, 2023 the port had already seen 3,869,003 visitors – breaking that record with still a month to go in the calendar year.

The cruise port’s goal is to have welcomed 4.2 million passengers in 2023, and days like December 27 are sure to help make that happen. It may be several days before the full year’s visitor totals can be accurately tabulated, however.

For 2024, projections have as many as 5.6 million passengers visiting Nassau Cruise Port. While only three ships are visiting Nassau on Monday, January 1 – Carnival Horizon, Carnival Venezia, and Carnival Elation – five days in January have six ships scheduled. January 6, 10, 13, 17, and 24 will all be very busy days in Nassau.

Furthermore, multiple days throughout the month have four or five ships scheduled to dock, and only two days – January 2 and January 5 – have just a single ship on the port schedule.

Cruise Ships in Nassau, Bahamas (Photo Credit: Cruise Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock)

Nassau Cruise Port has pledged to continue improving infrastructure to ensure great experiences for all guests. Not only will direct port projects be a part of the future plan, but additional investment in the downtown area will be a key part of welcoming guests.

The new terminal improvements already open at Nassau Cruise Port include an outdoor amphitheater for local concerts and events, abundant green space for spaciousness despite busy cruise days, and a Junkanoo museum to highlight Bahamian culture. Retail spaces throughout the port area are also dedicated to showcasing Bahamian merchandise and therefore supporting local retailers and artisans.

Of course, many factors can contribute to how many guests actually visit Nassau Cruise Port throughout the year. Just how full different ships are booked as well as their overall capacities will make a difference.

Cancellations from hurricanes, cruise ship operational changes, or general bad weather can also add up to a dramatic difference in how many guests visit the port on any given day. Unexpected incidents, such as dock damage, could also affect a full year’s passenger totals.

Will you be one of the cruise guests to help Nassau Cruise Port break more records in 2024?