Azamara Will Return to Canada for the First Time Since 2017

Azamara, a luxury cruise line, recently released its anticipated itineraries for 2025, which include stops in Canada and double-night stays in other countries. The cruise line’s return to Canada will include six ports of call.

Azamara will set sail to Canada in 2025, with guests having the chance to enjoy calls to the country for the first time since 2017. The cruise line will also offer two sailings to the country as part of a total of 73 itineraries for the 2025 season.

Cruises going to the country will begin in Europe and sail on the Azamara Quest. Both itineraries to Canada are 15-night voyages, including Greenland and Iceland stops.

Cruisers will get the chance to visit six Canadian ports, including Cap-aux-Meules, Quebec; L’Anse Aux Meadows, Newfoundland; and Harve Saint Pierre, Quebec.

Photo Credit: Photos BrianScantlebury / Shutterstock

“We are thrilled to return to Canada in 2025, and we’re excited for our guests to experience these unique itineraries visiting lesser traveled ports in Quebec and Newfoundland as well as Iceland and Greenland,” Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara, said.

There’s something unique at each of the stops in Canada. Cap-aux-Meules, Quebec is known for its seafood and is home to 300 different types of birds. L’Anse Aux Meadows, Newfoundland has the only Viking settlement known on the continent. Harve Saint Pierre, Quebec has beautiful beaches and a popular national park.

“As demand for our Country Intensive sailings remains strong, we’ve also added a range of these specialty voyages across Europe for 2025, so our guests can discover smaller ports and hidden gems within a single country,” Pawlus added.

Guests will be able to travel on double-night sailings to countries like France and Spain

For the 2025 season, Azamara is debuting double-night stays, which give guests the opportunity to explore one port. They’ll have a total of three days and two nights to become immersed in a new place.

Locations include Bordeaux, France, and Seville, Spain. Because of the ship’s small size, it can dock closer to the center of a city, allowing for more exploration.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

Azamara’s Country Intensive sailings consist of more than half of the cruise line’s 2025 lineup. These cruises allow cruisers to immerse themselves in the exploration of a new country by giving them extra time in each location.

“Azamara is known for offering more time in port with late nights and overnights, and now we are taking that even further with our new double night stays, allowing our guests plenty of time to travel further and dive deeper into each destination,” Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara, said.

Azamara operates four cruise ships, which have been repurposed from other cruise lines: the Pursuit, the Quest, the Journey, and the Onward. The Azamara Pursuit made her maiden voyage with the cruise line in 2018.

The Azamara Quest made its debut in 2000. Likewise, Azamara Journey has been sailing with the cruise line since 2000 as well. In addition, the Azamara Onward has been with the fleet since 2022.