Azamara Unveils New European 2024 Cruise Itineraries

Azamara’s fleet of four has announced it will sail 84 new European itineraries for the 2024 season, with over 15 golf tour sailings available to book that year.

The cruise line also released it will unveil a brand-new video series called ‘Lens of a Local’ on September 9, giving guests an exclusive look into the immersive excursions that can be experienced on an Azamara voyage.

Azamara’s Europe 2024 Itineraries

With a fleet of four, Azamara announced its newest 2024 European cruise itinerary options, totaling 84 unique voyages for the season.

The line’s country-intensive voyages will encompass 53 of the 2024 season options, with over 50% of port calls being late-night or overnight, giving guests increased time to explore the diverse ports of call.

The President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas said, “Our Country Intensive voyages have continually proven to be a guest favorite with increased bookings throughout 2022, so we are pleased to offer even more options for our guests to discover all these incredible European countries have to offer.”

Azamara’s 2024 European itineraries will feature stops in Taranto, Italy; Hamburg, Germany; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Trollfjord, Norway; and Edinburgh (Leith), Scotland.

A maiden port for Azamara, Taranto in Italy, can be visited in 2024’s sailings and often can be referred to as the capital of the ancient Magna Greciav, home to the Ilva steelworks, one of the largest in Europe.

After years of absence from this port of call, Azamara will finally return to Hamburg, Germany on its new 2024 voyages, known as “the gateway to the world.”

Having only visited this port once before, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will be a new opportunity for its guests, offering views of Red Sea shores and one-of-a-kind coral reefs.

Its fleet will offer the rare opportunity to visit the natural wonders of Trollfjord in Norway, as the largest ships able to navigate this narrow fjord.

The line will also visit Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh (Leith), for the 2024 season during the annual Military Tattoo, allowing guests to witness a series of military tattoos performed by the British Armed Forces and Commonwealth.

An Early Booking Bonus is currently being offered as an incentive to book the newly released 2024 European sailings. This savings offer includes incentives such as 20% off select 2024 European voyages and a $300 Onboard Credit.

Additionally, the Early Booking Bonus includes unlimited Wi-Fi for one device and a Premium Beverage Package for guests booking through the promotion.

The Line’s New Video Series

A brand-new video series called ‘Lens of a Local’ will begin on September 9, featuring an exclusive look into the excursions that can be experienced from the perspective of a local on Azamara voyages.

‘Lens of a Local’ is designed to ‘Change the Way you Sea,’ highlighting destinations that can be visited on the line’s upcoming 2024 European sailings.

“With unique new ports and plenty of late stays and overnights, we encourage guests to explore each destination at their own pace and travel off the beaten path, and our new ‘Lens of a Local’ video series can help our guests get immersed even before they board the ship,” Carol added.

The first three episodes of the series will debut through Azamara’s social channels on September 9, September 23, and October 7, respectively.

They will tell stories of local artisans around the globe, giving firsthand accounts from a gondolier in Venice, Greek dancers in Crete, and a perfumer in Florence, providing insight into their traditions in which Azamara guests can partake.

New 2024 Specialty Golf Voyages

The cruise line will also expand its exclusive partnership with leading provider of international golf tours, PerryGolf, for the 2024 season. With over 15 golf tour sailings available to book in 2024, Azamara is set to offer the most worldwide golf sailings yet.

Select ships will offer PerryGolf golf tours such as Azamara Quest’s 12-Night British Isles Intensive Golf Voyage & The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, Azamara Pursuit’s 12-Night South Africa Intensive Voyage, Azamara Journey’s 16-Night New Zealand & Australia Voyage, and Azamara Quest’s 9-Night Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil Voyage.

The Golf Voyage & The 152nd Open at Royal Troon onboard Azamara Quest will begin in Dublin, Ireland and conclude in Edinburgh, Scotland. Azamara Quest’s 12-night voyage will give guests the opportunity to attend the last two days of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon with PerryGolf.

Azamara Pursuit’s 12-night South African country intensive itinerary will allow guests to play five rounds of golf at East London Golf Club and Pearl Valley, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course located in the famous Franschhoek Wine region.

The 16-night New Zealand & Australia Voyage onboard Azamara Journey will offer six rounds of golf at renowned courses in the region, including the number one course in New Zealand, Cape Kidnappers, and the second oldest course in New Zealand, Christchurch Golf Club.

Azamara Quest’s nine-night Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil Voyage will begin in Buenos Aires and conclude with an overnight in Rio De Janeiro. Guests on this sail will be able to experience a round of golf at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio, the site of golf’s return to the Olympic Games in 2016.