Azamara Unveils Its 188-Night World Cruise, Its Longest-Ever!

If a full six months at sea sounds like a great way to experience 2027, start packing because bookings have opened on a 2027 world cruise that departs just days after the new year turns and concludes three weeks after the summer solstice.

Azamara Cruises, a Miami-based, small-ship line known for its destination-immersive itineraries, will operate the 188-night voyage — the longest world cruise it has ever planned, onboard the 704-guest Azamara Quest.

The itinerary features port calls at 103 global destinations in 37 countries. Spanning five continents, the route will begin in San Francisco on January 5, 2027, and end in Copenhagen on July 13, 2027.

Passengers will have opportunities to fully immerse themselves in dozens of destinations thanks to 50 late-night stays in ports and 16 overnights.

The line’s typical world cruise length is 155 nights. Its 2024 voyage was 155 nights, as is the 2025 cruise, now underway aboard Azamara Onward, sailing from San Diego to Southampton. Azamara’s 2026 world cruise is 157 nights.

After leaving the US West Coast, Azamara Quest’s 2027 world itinerary begins with port calls in Hawaii before continuing to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. From there, the ship will sail in Asia for two months, visiting ports in Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, and other countries.

A transpacific voyage will bring the ship to Alaska, followed by a full circumnavigation of North America via the Panama Canal. After calling at ports in Atlantic Canada/Newfoundland, Azamara Quest will cross the Atlantic and head for Northern Europe.

Port calls will be made in Ireland, the Baltics, and Sweden before the cruise ends in Copenhagen.

“For our 2027 World Cruise, we’ve created an incredible route that will bring our guests to the doorsteps of sought-after destinations around the world. Imagine sailing as far south as Stewart Island, New Zealand, and as far north as Helsinki, Finland, all in one cruise,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises.

Wondering about cruise fares? An interior stateroom will cost $101,178 per person, double occupancy; a veranda cabin $143,238, and a suite $213,238.

World cruise guests will experience the cruise line’s cultural events and special shore excursions that are included as exclusive AzAmazing Evenings. There will be 12 in all during the voyage.

Azamara Quest World Cruise Map

The ship will cruise, for instance, into Shanghai, China, and due to its small size, it will be able to dock at The Bund, the historic city center waterfront.

Azamara Quest was built by Renaissance Cruises and launched in 2000 as R7. The ship was acquired by Azamara in 2007.

Multiple World Cruise Segments Offer Choices for Guests

Azamara Quest’s 2027 world cruise is offered in 12 segments of various lengths. For example, Segment 1, Pacific Islands Cruise: Oahu, Maui and Bora Bora, is from January 5 to 23, 2027. As the ship sails into the Asia region, Segment 7, Japan & South Korea: Seoul, Kobe and Tokyo is offered from April 16 to 30, 2027.

Another sample segment, Transatlantic Cruise: New York, Canada and London, can be booked from June 10 to 28, 2027.

While fares for the full world cruise are all in excess of $100,000 per person, Azamara Cruises is offering a slew of included services and amenities to guests.

Those who book the full voyage will receive an $8,500 onboard credit, medical consultations while onboard the ship, airfare credits, a one-night, pre-cruise hotel stay with transfers, unlimited WiFi, and a beverage package upgrade.

All cruise fares on Azamara ships already cover all dining and drinks, crew tips, room service, and self-service laundry.