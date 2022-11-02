Azamara Unveils 155-Night World Voyage for 2025

Succeeding the popularity of Azamara’s 2024 world cruise booking, the luxury cruise line has now revealed the itinerary for its 2025, 155-night World Voyage departing from San Diego.

Azamara will be giving loyalty guests and previous world cruisers priority to book its 2025 World Voyage, onboard the line’s latest ship, Azamara Onward, with 15 overnights and 31 late-night stops.

Azamara’s 2025 World Voyage

The 2025 World Cruise for Azamara has been released, featuring a 115-night itinerary with 15 overnight stays and 31 late visits to a total of 37 different countries before concluding in Southampton.

Departing from San Diego, California, in 2025, the 826-guest Azamara Onward’s World Voyage will feature 13 complimentary land events, beginning with a celebratory gala in San Diego.

The line’s release of its 2025 World Cruise comes after the success of Azamara’s 2024 World Voyage, which is currently sold out with a waitlist.

Trade partners, loyalty guests, and past and current world cruisers will be given an exclusive opportunity to book first, having prime access to stateroom selections and more.

“We are thrilled to have our second world cruise aboard Azamara Onward. With 60% of ports on this sailing being different from those on our 2024 world voyage, this itinerary was carefully curated to give even the most well-traveled guests a new perspective on the world,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara.

“Our 2025 world cruise invites travelers to not only see the world but also take their time in each destination and make memories that will last long after the journey has ended.”

Bookings are currently open to trade partners, loyalty guests, and past world cruisers only, but will open to the public for new reservations on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Azamara’s 2025 World Voyage will offer over $25,000 in exclusive amenities, including $4,000 in onboard credit and an additional $3,000 for shore excursions.

Perks included in the cruise fare will also include roundtrip business class air travel, a premium beverage package for two, and weekly laundry service, all of which will make the trip smoother and more convenient for travelers.

Itinerary Highlights

Azamara will offer guests extensive immersive land experiences on the 2025 World Cruise including a special AzAmazing Evening, with local performers sharing traditional forms of dance with strategic footwork and finger movements in Benoa, Bali.

Guests will experience a two-night stay in Bangkok, Thailand, with options of exploring via shore excursions to the city of Chiang Mai in Thailand and the Southeast Asian country of Laos, known for its Buddhist monasteries.

During the itinerary’s stop in Semarang, Indonesia, guests will have the option to adventure on a shore excursion to Borobudur, the world’s largest Buddhist temple dating back to the ninth century.

Additional stops during this 115-night itinerary will include a late stay in Honolulu, Hawaii, as the cruise line makes a long-awaited return to the capital of Hawaii.

Azamara Onward will take guests to the islands of Samoa and Tonga with famed whale swimming experiences and rich Samoan culture and offer an overnight stay in Sydney, Australia.

Giving guests a truly exclusive experience, guests will also visit New Zealand’s southernmost island, Stewart Island, a tranquil destination with fewer than 500 inhabitants.

Aboard Azamara Onward

Formerly known as R-class ships, the Azamara fleet was built at one of the world’s largest shipyards, Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The line’s 1991-built Azamara Onward came to its new fleet in 2022, and was christened on May 2, 2022 in Monte Carlo, Monaco, before departing for her 11-night maiden voyage along the Italian coast.

Azamara Onward can carry up to 670 passengers at double capacity, with 400 crew members, featuring 26 interior cabins and 312 outdoor staterooms.

Azamara Journey

Unique to its fleet, the intimate 30,277-gross ton ship hosts Atlas Bar, an exclusive venue found only aboard Azamara Onward, offering artisanal, destination-inspired cocktails created using the latest mixology techniques.

As a 592-foot destination immersion ship, it has 11 passenger decks, five with staterooms, that offer a luxury experience with plush cotton robes and slippers, French bath products, fresh flowers, and 24-hour room service, as well as outstanding views and other luxurious amenities.