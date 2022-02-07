Azamara to Open New Miami Headquarters

Luxury cruise line Azamara is set to debut its new global corporate headquarters just a few miles from PortMiami in the relaxed neighborhood of Coconut Grove. The new office evokes the laidback atmosphere of the company’s shipboard philosophy, and also focuses on the shoreside team’s wellbeing by introducing a hybrid work environment and more flexible paid time off policies for all employees.

New Headquarters for Azamara

The Azamara shoreside team, which includes corporate representatives and positions such as financial analysts, guest services managers, graphic designers, website managers, and more, will be officially welcomed to the new office Monday, February 14, 2022.

The Studio 5 Design & Associates team – who designed The Den, a central lively lounge on all of Azamara’s ships – worked closely with the company to implement an open layout with calming earth tones, designed to feel like a welcoming resort while functioning as a modern workplace. At the center of the space, and visible from every desk, sits The Lounge with coffee shop style seating, giving the team a comfortable area to come together.

Rendering Courtesy: Azamara

This type of space will facilitate communication and collaboration, as well as promote better office well-being and job satisfaction. This demonstrates the company’s significant commitment to creating a desirable workspace, one that gives its employees just as much relaxation as passengers can expect onboard an Azamara cruise.

“As a close-knit team, we’ve missed being able to work in the same environment together, and now we have the opportunity to build a new space and schedule that works best for us,” says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara.

To promote a vibrant workforce, Azamara has also increased vacation time and introduced flexible paid time off policies. Through this new flexible and hybrid approach, Azamara aims to help employees maintain a healthy work-life balance, encouraging them to take more personal time for rest, relaxation, and other needs, to avoid burnout and return to work feeling recharged and renewed.

Perfect Neighborhood Setting

Azamara’s new headquarters are situated in Coconut Grove, a boutique neighborhood south of PortMiami and just across Biscayne Bay from Virginia Key and Key Biscayne. This positions the company in the heart of Miami’s distinctive culture, the perfect setting to harness the area’s creative energy and the relaxed vibe so desired on cruise vacations.

“Coconut Grove is a perfect fit for Azamara’s Global Corporate Headquarters as this unique community allows them to attract the creative talent they look for to design the boutique experiences they strive to deliver,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Furthermore, the new location blends well with the company’s commitment to employee well-being. Coconut Grove was founded by an eclectic mix of pioneers, artists, and adventurers, and today features retail shops, eateries, and waterfront space. The new office offers Azamara’s team an array of options, placing them in the mix of the lively energy right in the heart of Miami.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our dedicated team to the newly renovated Coconut Grove ‘CocoWalk’ area that has so much to offer – from restaurants, galleries and boutiques to lush gardens, trees and an open-air environment,” Cabezas said. “Our new neighborhood is sure to inspire creativity and help foster a new sense of community here at Azamara.”

Azamara’s New Life

Founded in 2007 by the Royal Caribbean Group, Azamara has always focused on unique, luxury destinations, and today provides unique “destination immersion” experiences for travelers who want to make memorable, personal connections to regions they visit.

Azamara Quest Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Nadezda Murmakova / Shutterstock)

In early 2021, Azamara was sold as Royal Caribbean Group restructured operations in the wake of the worldwide pandemic. The company transitioned to its own independent company, with its ships sailing to all seven continents on a variety of unique itineraries.

The smaller ships – Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey, Azamara Pursuit, and Azamara Onward – all have fine attention to luxurious detail, and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems that larger mainstream ships are unable to visit.

Azamara’s commitment to creating immersive experiences allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Through Azamara, guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events, and more.