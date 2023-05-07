Azamara Reveals Special Events for 155-Night Voyage

The ultra-luxury cruise line Azamara has given even more reasons why guests will enjoy their 155-night World Voyage, which will depart in early 2024 onboard the Azamara Onward. The cruise line has detailed a total of 14 special events that will take place onboard.

2024 AzAmazing Celebrations

Guests are going to be fully immersed with Azamara putting on 14 AzAmazing Celebrations and three World Voyage events that will exclusively take place onboard the Azamara Onward World Voyage in 2024.

These celebrations include “The Magang Resort Mini Festival” in Madang, Papua New Guinea, and a celebration of “Croatia’s Past and Present” in Dubrovnik, Croatia. There are also exclusive World Voyage events, including in Turkey and India.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

“Each of these special celebrations are uniquely tailored to each destination,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara, “allowing our guests to get an authentic experience of local culture and traditions in extraordinary venues from the renowned Acropolis Museum in Greece to the historic Nassif House in Saudi Arabia.”

Worth Reading: Luxury Cruise Line Boosts Customer Service

In Papua New Guinea, passengers will get an exclusive taste of the nation’s Cultural Festival at the Madang Resort. The private experience will feature a showcase of each native tribal group’s songs, dialects, spiritual dances, dresses, and traditional customs.

In Croatia, passengers will spend an evening walking through Dubrovnik’s old town, enjoying local sparkling wine, and experiencing pop-up shows set up along the cobblestoned streets, such as “klapa” from a local vocal group.

155-Night World Voyage

Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 5, 2024, the 592-foot-long 30,277-ton Azamara Onward will take 684 guests on a 155-night voyage around the world to experience unforgettable celebrations for the first time.

If there are more interested in the epic world voyage, it has already sold out! However, Azamara is working on adding some last-minute cabins for guests that are on a waiting list.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara Cruises

“Having just announced the expansion of our AzAmazing programming, we’re pleased to share these carefully crafted events that are sure to make Azamara Onward’s first-ever World Voyage one to remember,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara.

Exclusive events for the World Voyage include “Unique Beauty and Wild Extravagance at the Taj Mahal” in Mumbai, India.

World Voyagers will get to experience a full-day tour of the wonder of the world, flying directly to the area to be guided through its history and architecture. Lunch and local entertainment will also be available.

Read Also: Incredible Cruise Ships With Family Suites

In Istanbul, Turkey, for “The Turkish Flame” event, guests will experience traditional food and drink and energetic modernized folk dance performances in the second-largest underground cistern in Istanbul. Azamara confirms that this will be a one-time experience.

Azamara Onward is currently the oldest in the cruise line’s four-ship fleet and was built in 1999. The cruise line also operates the Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and the Azamara Pursuit.