Azamara Removes Vaccination Requirements for Select Sailings

Azamara becomes the next cruise line to remove vaccination requirements for various cruises. Starting on December 1, 2022, guests sailing on any European or Caribbean cruise will not be required to provide proof of vaccination.

The only exceptions the cruise line maintains are when local regulations require them, which in the case of Azamara, includes a majority of cruises onboard three of the four ships. Azamara already removed the testing requirements on July 25 of this year.

Azamara concludes its successful return to service by removing vaccination mandates for select cruises onboard its ships. Guests onboard vessels sailing from North America to the Caribbean and voyages in Europe will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination before boarding starting December 1.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority and we have continued to closely monitor the evolving global situation,” said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas.

“Azamara continues to implement the highest safety measures in accordance with the local health authorities and the current positive direction of the travel industry. We look forward to many being able to sail with us for the immersive cruising experience that we are known for and explore the wonderful destinations the Azamara way.”

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

For all cruises that do not sail in Europe or from North America, Azamara still requires vaccinations for all guests onboard.

This includes cruises onboard Azamara Quest, which sails in Asia and Australia this winter, onboard Azamara Journey around Africa, and onboard Azamara Pursuit around South America. Once these ships reposition to European or North American destinations, they will adopt the same requirements.

For now, this December, the only vessel sailing from the United States is Azamara Onward, operating Caribbean cruises from Miami.

The new measures do not apply to crew members working onboard the four cruise ships. The crew will still be required to be fully vaccinated and wear facemasks while working onboard, to minimize the risk of infection and transmission to all.

Testing Requirements

Azamara already removed the need for a COVID-19 test before boarding on July 25, 2022, and now expands this further to include the removal of vaccinations.

Regardless of the vaccination status, Azamara does encourage guests to get tested before the start of the cruise, yet does not require this test result to be shown before boarding. If guests need to test while onboard, this will be available free of charge.

Photo Credit: Alexander Piragis / Shutterstock

As is the case with the vaccination requirements, many destinations still require pre-boarding testing. For all cruises outside of Europe and North America, guests must show a PCR test taken no longer than three days before embarkation or an Antigen test taken within one day before embarking on the ship.

While the one-day procedure seems excessively short notice, guests will have the opportunity to take a test before embarking on the ship in the terminal. The cruise line maintains a reasonable cost of $59 per test.

At-home tests are also included, as long as they are certified by a medical provider. Ports that still require testing before boarding include Auckland, New Zealand, Dubai, Rio De Janeiro, Hong Kong, China; Melbourne, Australia, and more.

