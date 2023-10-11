Azamara Launches New 35 to 70 Night Voyages

Azamara, the upmarket cruise line known for its destination-focused itineraries, has announced new Grand Voyages, offering lengthy sailings between 35 and 70 nights. Each of the line’s four ships will operate at least one Grand Voyage in 2024 and 2025.

Guest Demand Prompted Longer Itineraries

Responding to guest demand for longer, destination-immersive cruises, Azamara introduced 11 unique Grand Voyages its ships will sail in 2024 and 2025. The voyages will span the globe, sailing across Europe, Asia, the Middle East/Arabia, and the South Pacific.

Each of the voyages will feature the line’s Extended Destination Days, when at least 10 hours are spent in port, with some overnight stays, so that guests have extra time for land explorations. Some of the longest itineraries will offer more than two-dozen extended port stays.

Azamara Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: ArtMediaFactory / Shutterstock)

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen more of our guests opting for longer itineraries and back-to-back sailings. In response to this increasing demand for prolonged travel, we’ve created Grand Voyages to encourage our guests to travel farther and delve even deeper into the rich tapestry of cultures, cuisines, and traditions that make up our world,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

“Our ships will be their home away from home as they travel from South Africa to Portugal, or from Japan to Greece, creating meaningful memories along the way,” Cabezas added.

Azamara operates four vessels, each accommodating up to 686 guests: Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Journey, and Azamara Onward.

Where the Grand Voyages Will Sail

The shortest of the new Grand Voyages cruises is a 35-Night Europe Grand Voyage aboard Azamara Quest. Departing on May 18, 2024 and sailing from Nice to Amsterdam, the ship will call at ports including Rome (Civitavecchia) and Florence (Livorno), Italy; St. Tropez, Cherbourg, and Bordeaux, France; Barcelona and Seville, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Bruge (Zeebruge), Netherlands.

Read Also: Azamara Unveils 155-Night World Voyage for 2025

The line’s longest Grand Voyages sailing is a 70-night itinerary on Azamara Pursuit from Athens to Melbourne, Australia, departing on October 26, 2024. Port calls are scheduled for Alexandria, Egypt; Aqaba, Jordan; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Dubai, UAE; Goa and Cochin, India; Phuket Port, Thailand; Singapore; Benoa, Bali; and Perth, Adelaide, and Eden, Australia.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara Cruises

Other sailings include the 41-Night Japan to Greece Grand Voyage on Azamara Journey, departing April 18, 2024; the 59-Night Norway to Italy Grand Voyage on Azamara Quest, departing August 12, 2024; and the 39-Night Canada to UK Grand Voyage on Azamara Quest, departing August 5, 2025.

Grand Voyages Offer Added Perks

Cruise fares for the line’s new Grand Voyages series include more amenities and services than its regular sailings, such as air fare, shore excursion credits up to $1,200, a premium beverage package, and WiFi. Standard cruise amenities already cover dining at five onboard venues, all beverages, crew gratuities, and cultural events organized by the cruise line.

Dining venues onboard the ships include the Prime C steakhouse, Aqualina, serving Italian cuisine, Discoveries Restaurant, the main dining room, Windows Cafe, featuring themed options, a pool grill, and a wine cellar.

The ships offer four suite categories, all with butler service, including World Owner’s Suites, Ocean Suites, Spa Suites, and Continent Suites. Other staterooms are Verandah Plus and Verandah, Oceanview, and Interior. The ship’s Sanctum Spa features a wide range of treatments and services, and fitness and nutrition classes are complimentary.

Azamara’s four ships are former R-class vessels built for the now-defunct Renaissance Cruises. Formerly owned by Royal Caribbean Group, Azamara operated three ships under the name Azamara Club Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Group in 2021 sold the brand to Sycamore Partners, which rebranded the line as Azamara, and added the fourth R-class ship, the Azamara Onward, to the fleet in May 2022.