Azamara Brings New Atlas Bar to its Entire Fleet

Azamara’s entire fleet of four will now feature Azamara Onward’s exclusive new venue, Atlas Bar, which first debuted in the spring as an addition to Azamara’s latest ship.

Beginning August 2022, guests aboard Azamara ships will be able to enjoy the “Atlas Bar Experience,” offering some of the venue’s destination-inspired drinks in The Den.

Azamara’s Fleet-Wide Atlas Bar

Azamara Onward’s new venue, Atlas Bar, will offer innovative artisanal cocktails inspired by a variety of destinations visited by Azamara. The bar menu will feature fresh squeezed juices and handmade syrups that elevate the flavors of the robust list of cocktails.

The Atlas Bar will have skilled bartenders aboard curating the specialty cocktails from Atlas Bar such as the London Fog Martini, Tuscan Delight, and fan favorite Heart of Azamara.

In addition to its extensive list of beverages, the bar will also offer a premium menu of hot and cold small plates, including beef tartare topped with caviar and shaved truffle, smoked lobster crudo, and more.

Azamara Journey Atlas Bar

Although the new bar can now be found fleet-wide, Atlas Bar’s premium food menu remains exclusive to the newly Azamara-owned and operated Azamara Onward.

Scott Daniels, AVP of Hotel Operations for Azamara stated, “The response from our guests about Atlas Bar has been even more positive than we had anticipated. The designer created a beautiful space that really complements the cocktail and food menus that our food and beverage team worked so hard to perfect.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team’s work here, and we wanted to be able to offer the experience on our other ships, even if we didn’t have the same physical space,” he added.

As a destination immersion line, Azamara sails four intimate-style ships: Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Journey, and its newest ship, Azamara Onward. The cruise line brings travelers to marquee ports and docks in hidden gem destinations around the world.

Atlas Bar Highlights

The “Atlas Bar Experience” onboard is a specialty offering and not included in Azamara’s complimentary amenities; however, guests who choose to upgrade to the ultimate beverage package can have access to unlimited Atlas Bar drinks.

The destination-inspired concoctions at Atlas Bar can be paired with upcoming Azamara voyages.

The voyage pairings will allow guests to taste St. Tropez on Azamara Journey’s 7-night Mediterranean Springtime Voyage, sip the Osaka Spice on Azamara Quest’s 12-night Hong Kong to Tokyo Voyage, have a glass of the Grand Bazaar on Azamara Pursuit’s 12-night Black Sea Intensive Voyage, and enjoy global flavors on Azamara Onward’s World Voyage.

Azamara Journey’s 7-night Mediterranean Springtime Voyage will explore the best of the Mediterranean with stops in Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Florence, and a stay in St. Tropez.

Onboard guests can explore its signature drink, Taste St. Tropez, which combines Benedictine liqueur, fresh lemon juice, honey, orange bitters, and egg white.

Azamara Quest’s 12-night Hong Kong to Tokyo Voyage will venture to Osaka while illuminated in a sea of neon after dark. The voyage’s signature drink, the Osaka Spice, will be made with sake, fresh lime juice, lime syrup, simple syrup, and a hint of spice from wasabi.

Azamara Pursuit’s 12-night Black Sea Intensive Voyage will sail the Black Sea with an overnight stay in Istanbul, and additional visits to Burgas, Varna, Constanta, Kavala, and Thessaloniki.

Its signature drink, named after the largest and oldest covered markets in the world, the Grand Bazaar, highlights Turkish yeni raki, fresh lemon juice, and in-house arugula syrup.

Azamara Onward’s 155-night World Voyage will include 22 overnight stays and 27 late nights in port. The extensive flavors within each drink at the Atlas Bar onboard, such as the Mumbai Hug to the Scottish Sour, can be enjoyed by guests while visiting over 40 countries on six different continents during this voyage.

On July 19, 2022, the luxury cruise line announced the removal of its embarkation testing requirement starting from July 25, 2022, meaning guests no longer need to show proof of a negative test result to cruise.