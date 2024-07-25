Australian Government Approves Port’s Expansion for Larger Cruise Ships

The New South Wales (NSW) Government in Australia has granted planning approval for modifications to the existing Eden Breakwater Wharf Extension. These modifications will allow larger cruise ships and more frequent visits to Eden Cruise Wharf along the continent’s Sapphire Coast.

According to data from the Cruise Lines International Association, the development follows Eden’s busiest summer cruise season on record, which is projected to inject an estimated $19 million into the local economy.

The approved planning modification ensures that Eden can handle future cruise growth by allowing greater capacity.

The Port of Eden

Transport Minister Jo Haylen said, “Eden is already our state’s largest regional cruise port – and we’re making it even better, lifting the cap on visits and increasing NSW’s already booming market share of Australia’s cruising industry.”

The modification application approval includes several key changes, including removing the current cruise ship visit cap of 60 visits per season, allowing vessels up to 370 meters in length (1,214 feet) to call at the berth (up from 325 meters), and the opportunity for overnight berthing.

The alterations could open the port to first-time visits from ships such as Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess, which measures 1,083 feet, and Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas, which measures 1,142 feet.

“Cruising is one of Eden’s biggest economic drivers, so allowing bigger international ships to sail will bring enormous benefits to the region for years to come,” said Hayden.

She added, “Investing in our regional ports is a no-brainer. We want people from all over the world to experience everything from our stunning state has to offer and ensure we reap all the economic rewards.”

Additional modifications include removing the 100-meter length limit on other vessel types, including naval vessels, to optimize the facility’s use.

Minor physical modifications with minimal construction will be required. The Port Authority is preparing an Operational Environmental Management Plan, which will be ready by the end of 2024.

Eden Gears up for A Busy Season

Eden, located halfway between Sydney and Melbourne along the Tasman Sea, is NSW’s largest regional cruise port. For NSW’s summer cruise season, which begins in October, 26 cruise ships are scheduled to visit Eden.

“We are pleased to grow our capacity and maximize the number of people who can spend time in our region, which is unparalleled in its natural beauty, hospitality, tours, and charm,” said Port Authority CEO Captain Philip Holliday.

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder will be the first ship of the season, arriving on October 30, 2024. It will bring up to 2,713 passengers to the southernmost town in NSW as it makes numerous calls to the area on short itineraries.

Disney Wonder Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: cpaulfell)

Princess Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Viking Ocean Cruises will have multiple ships calling on the port, with additional ships arriving from Azamara, Seabourn Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises.

Last summer, 2023 through 2024, was the port’s busiest on record, with cruise visits up more than 20 percent compared to the previous summer. The season saw 41 ships bringing over 70,000 passengers and 30,000 crew members into Eden.

Part of the cruise port’s revitalization efforts included the creation of a new Welcome Centre to be able to accommodate 100,000 cruise passengers annually.

The new two-story center, completed in 2021, expanded to offer a visitor’s area with a market, offices, and restrooms.