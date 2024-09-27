Athlete Kitesurfs From Deck 16 of Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Guests onboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady earlier this summer were treated to a first-of-its-kind, epic athletic event right from the decks of their cruise ship while anchored off the pristine waters of Delos, Greece.

On June 27, 2024, British kitesurfer and 23-year-old Red Bull athlete Tom Bridge boosted from Deck 16 at approximately 7:30 a.m., soaring 130 feet high and approximately 800 feet from the ship as he caught the ultimate oceangoing breeze for a full 40 seconds.

The outstanding stunt was a treat for guests and crew members to witness on a beautiful summer day, with the unique activity showcasing Bridge’s precision and skill – though he is quick to note the emotional impact of the attempt.

“It was probably the most terrifying thing I’ve done with a kite,” said Bridge. “We’d been on the ship to recce [reconnaissance] three times and had lots of looks over the edge. And every time we’ve gone ‘Oh God, it’s high, isn’t it?'”

Bridge had to wait for just the right moment to initiate the jump, not only for the nearby winds and cross breezes to be favorable, but for the ship itself to be in the proper position and angle for optimum jumping and safety.

While preparing for the attempt, Bridge and his team were communicating with the cruise ship’s bridge about wind speeds and directions, until the right moment came, he stepped onto the board, and took the most epic leap ever.

“Honestly, when I had the kite in my hands, and I put my feet in the straps, I didn’t look down. It was just ‘go.’ It just carried me, and next minute we’re on the water. It surprised me just how long I stayed in the air – I wasn’t expecting to go that far,” he said, following his successful splashdown. “It was a brilliant experience; it feels amazing to have done it.”

Sir Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Voyages, is a big fan of kitesurfing and other extreme sports, so it is no wonder he arranged this one-of-a-kind event from his newest cruise ship just after she completed her first year of sailing.

“You’ve got to be both incredibly skilled, and have a lot of nerve to attempt such a boost – what an amazing achievement!” Branson said of the special event. “I love kitesurfing at my home on Necker Island, so Tom successfully jumping from deck 16 of Resilient Lady is an epic achievement.”

Bridge is a leading athlete among kitesurfers worldwide, holding a number of record titles for different tricks and challenging locations. This particular trick – off Deck 16 of a cruise ship – is especially noteworthy as an elevated takeoff, which is highly unusual for the sport.

Tom Bridge Kitesurfs off a Cruise Ship (Credit: Alex Grymanis / Red Bull Content Pool)

Resilient Lady is finishing her summer in Europe and will return to the Caribbean in November, offering three departures from Miami before homeporting from San Juan through mid-April 2025. At that time, the ship will return to the Greek Isles for another summer sailing from Piraeus (Athens).

Red Bull and Cruise Ships

While travelers may be able to indulge in their favorite energy drink while setting sail, such unusual and highly precise stunts aren’t typically something travelers can take advantage of while on a cruise.

Different shore tours can offer some thrilling experiences, such as parasailing, zip lining, mountain coasters, jet skis, and more, but these very tricky, professional-level stunts are best left to those who make a career of such daring-do.

This is not the first time that Red Bull athletes have impressed cruise ship guests, however. Just days before Bridge’s unique kitesurfing journey, two members of the Red Bull Air Force skydived onto Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas as part of the ship’s inaugural festivities.

Cruise lines are always looking for new ways to catch guests’ attention and showcase their energetic spirit and the fun the line offers. While spectacular stunts may not be available for individual travelers, they do highlight the great diversity available on cruise vacations.