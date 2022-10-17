Another Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship Heads for the US

After her inaugural season in the Mediterranean, Virgin Voyages’ second cruise ship, Valiant Lady, has set a course towards the United States. The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Miami at the end of the month, in time for her first Halloween cruise.

Valiant Lady, part of the popular Virgin Voyages, will be based out of PortMiami, Florida, sailing on a series of cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Second Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship Underway to Miami

Cruise fans will have two Virgin Voyages ships to choose from this winter. The second ship of the Richard Branson-owned cruise line, Valiant Lady, has set sail from her summer homeport Barcelona and is underway to Miami. The sister ship to Valiant Lady, Scarlet Lady, is already sailing from the world’s cruise capital.

Valiant Lady has spent the summer sailing in Europe after her maiden voyage in March of this year. She sailed a series of cruises out of Barcelona, visiting popular destinations on the French Riviera, Italy, and Spain.

Photo Credit: zkolra / Shutterstock

From Barcelona, Valiant Lady sailed to Ibiza, Spain, where guests spent the day today, October 17. The 110,000 gross tonnes cruise ship will be heading to Malaga on October 18 and Madeira on October 21. After another eight days at sea, Valiant Lady will arrive in PortMiami on October 30.

Virgin Voyages built a brand new terminal for the two ships sailing from Miami this winter; Terminal V. Scarlet Lady will use the 132,000 square feet state-of-the-art cruise terminal year-round, while Valiant Lady will use the terminal during the winter. In the summer, Valiant Lady will return to the Mediterranean.

Valiant Lady North American Debut

Valiant Lady will make her long-awaited North American Debut from PortMiami with a Halloween-themed cruise sailing on October 30. On board the adults-only cruise, guests will be entertained with a wide variety of Halloween events and happenings around the vessel while she makes her way around the Caribbean.

Ports of call on the Mermaiden cruise include Roatan in Honduras, a day in Costa Maya, Mexico, and a beach day in the Bahamas on Bimini Island.

Photo Credit: Toni Arsovski / Shutterstock

Valiant Lady‘s arrival in the United States marks the start of six months of fun, during which the cruise ship will sail a series of 4-6- and 8-night cruises around the Caribbean.

Voyages on offer include a four-night cruise to Key West and the Bahamas, an eight-night cruise to Puerto Plata, San Juan, St Croix, and Bimini, and several more Eastern Caribbean cruises.

Virgin Voyages

Richard Branson’s first cruise line started operations just before the start of the Pandemic in March 2020. However, the first ship, Scarlet Lady, didn’t sail with guests until last year due to the global pause in operations.

Virgin Voyages began with the idea that it would be entirely different than what has been on offer by traditional cruise lines, and the company has certainly achieved that. Adults-only, all-inclusive, and with a no-tipping policy, the ships are slightly out of the ordinary.

Onboard, guests will find tattoo parlors, nightclubs, wild design features, and theater shows that rival the most extraordinary circus shows. Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady have already made a name for themselves for the quality of onboard food and beverages, some of which even rival Michelin-star food on land.

Virgin Voyages currently operates two ships, with a third and fourth under construction. Number three, Resilient Lady, is scheduled to start sailing in May of 2023. The fourth cruise ship, Brilliant Lady, is expected to be operational slightly later in 2023.