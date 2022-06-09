Another Significant Itinerary Change for Miami-Based Norwegian Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has informed guests booked on a cruise in July that the itinerary has been heavily adjusted. This impacts the Norwegian Breakaway out of PortMiami in Florida and follows Cruise Hive’s previous report of the July 31 and August 7 itinerary changes.

Norwegian Breakaway Itinerary Change

The Norwegian Breakaway’s July 17, 2022 sailing from Miami has been altered, and it comes as the cruise line has also modified two other departures on July 31 and August 7. Guests were notified of a significant change with the removal of two ports and some replacements.

The new itinerary out of PortMiami will now start with a call at NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, on July 18. The following day, July 19, will now be a full day at sea.

Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock

On July 20, Norwegian Cruise Line is adding a call in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and then the following day, on July 21, will be a visit to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The voyage will end with two final sea days.

Compared to the original itinerary, the call to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on July 19 has been removed. The visit to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands has also been removed from the sailing. Instead, NCL added San Juan to the sailing, but guests will have just three ports of call on the new itinerary rather than the original four.

In the communication sent out, NCL said, “It is always our intention to maintain original itineraries. However, at times, unforeseen circumstances require us to make modifications.” No specific reason for the change was detailed, but cruise lines often have to change ports for many different reasons.

Impacted Guests

Due to the removal of ports, guests will automatically be refunded for any pre-purchased shore excursions. The refund will be processed within 30 business days.

Photo Credit: SebZet / Shutterstock.com

Any tour guests booked through the cruise line in the altered port visits in St. Thomas and Great Stirrup Cay will automatically have their excursions adjusted.

The cruise line has also said that excursions for San Juan will be available to book from June 17, 2022. Due to the itinerary change, Norwegian Cruise Line has not provided any future cruise credit or discount.

Norwegian Breakaway is currently based out of Miami and first resumed operations on September 26, 2021. The Breakaway-class vessel is 145,655 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,964 at double occupancy and 1,650 crew members.