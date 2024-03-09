Another Ship’s Route Tweaked Due to Royal Caribbean Photoshoot

One of Celebrity Cruises’ newest ships will have the schedule of its upcoming 7-night Caribbean voyage adjusted to accommodate a special photoshoot at sea. The same event also delays the debarkation of another Royal Caribbean-owned cruise ship in Fort Lauderdale.

Celebrity Ascent Adjusts Schedule for Event at Sea

Guests on Celebrity Ascent‘s March 10 voyage from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to San Juan, Tortola, and St.Kitts have been informed by Celebrity Cruises that their cruise schedule has been adjusted to accommodate a rare photoshoot at sea.

“On March 13th, we will be taking part in a unique photo opportunity off the coast of St. Thomas,” the cruise line letter to guests read. “For the first time ever, Royal Caribbean Group’s three newest ships, Celebrity Ascent, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, and Silversea’s Silver Nova, will come together at sea. We will be documenting this historic event.”

Celebrity Ascent will arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12. But the ship will continue to stay in port until the original departure time of 10 p.m., providing guests with an extra hour in San Juan.

On Wednesday, March 13, Celebrity Ascent will arrive in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, at 10 a.m. and stay until 7 p.m. That’s an hour less than the originally scheduled stop that was set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrity Ascent‘s stay in St. Kitts/Nevis on March 14 and its return to Fort Lauderdale on March 17 remain unaffected.

In the letter to guests, Celebrity Cruises pledged that its shore excursions team will automatically reschedule any pre-paid Celebrity excursions that are affected by the changes.

The letter concluded with an invitation to guests to witness the occasion from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Deck 15. Photography will be done using a drone. The photo shoot is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Silver Nova Guests to Arrive Late in Fort Lauderdale

Guests on Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova were also affected by this photoshoot at sea. Their return to Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades on March 15 has been delayed four hours, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Passengers didn’t receive notice of the change before the ship departed on March 5 for a 10-day cruise from Bridgetown, Barbados, with calls in Bequia, Grenadine; Roseau, Dominica; Castries, St. Lucia; St. Johns, Antigua; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

An announcement from Silversea Cruises said that “some passengers may need to reconsider their travel plans following the cruise.”

Silversea says it will review all air arrangements made through the cruise line and relay new arrangements to guests. For those who booked travel independently, the cruise line pledged to reimburse “reasonable” out-of-pocket costs caused by the revised schedule.

The late arrival home to Fort Lauderdale has angered many Silver Nova guests who aren’t happy about the last-minute travel changes they now face. The impact to Celebrity Ascent guests has been minimal.

So far, no itinerary changes have been announced by Royal Caribbean for guests traveling on Icon of the Seas. That vessel, currently the world’s largest cruise ship, is set to depart Miami on Saturday, March 9, for a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing with stops in Philipsburg (St. Maarten, St. Thomas (US Virgin Islands), and CocoCay in the Bahamas before returning to Miami on March 16.

Gathering Includes Cruise Line’s Three Newest Ships

Though the three ships involved in the photoshoot travel under different brands, they’re all part of Royal Caribbean International.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is the behemoth of the trio, with room for 7,600 passengers. She debuted out of Miami on January 27, 2024.

Celebrity Ascent was launched in Fort Lauderdale on November 26, 2023. The Edge-Class ship has a capacity for 3,260 passengers and 140,600 gross tons. Silver Nova debuted on August 14, 2023, in Venice. She can accommodate 728 passengers.