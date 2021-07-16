Another Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Approved for Test Sailing

Ovation of the Seas has been approved for a test sailing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Royal Caribbean can now move forward and prepare the vessel, including the planned restart the ship will operate in Alaska.

Ovation of the Seas Simulated Sailing Approved

Royal Caribbean can now move forward with a simulated sailing on Ovation of the Seas thanks to approval from the CDC. The ship will depart Seattle, Washington, on July 30 for a short sailing to stress test protocols.

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO said, “Ovation of the Seas simulated voyage just approved by the CDC to sail from Seattle to Alaska July 30 to August 4! Onwards and upwards ship by ship.”

During the voyage, there will be volunteer passengers on board. The cruise line has also started randomly selecting “Volunteers of the Seas” for all the test sailings that are coming up. CDC inspectors will be on board to assess the protocols and procedures, and if all goes well, Ovation of the Seas will then receive her Conditional Sailing Certificate.

Ovation of the Seas is currently scheduled to begin cruises out of Seattle on August 13. The vessel follows Serenade of the Seas, which has already completed its test cruise and will be the first in the fleet to restart Alaska sailings on July 19.

Both ships will sail with fully vaccinated guests. The cruise line has also been busy over recent weeks, making sure all the crew is fully vaccinated. Readers can check the full details right here.

There are five more vessels that are scheduled to depart on a simulated sailing in the coming weeks. This only applies to cruise ships based in the US as the cruise line follows the guidelines by the CDC to resume operations safely.

Allure of the Seas – July 27 from Port Canaveral

Symphony of the Seas – Aug. 1 from PortMiami

Independence of the Seas – Aug.1 from Port of Galveston

Mariner of the Seas – Aug. 11 fromPort Canaveral

Oasis of the Seas – Aug.22 from Cape Liberty

Quantum of the Seas has already resumed operations out of Singapore and was the first in the fleet to do so in late 2020. Anthem of the Seas is sailing out of the UK, Jewel of the Seas has restarted out of Cyprus, and Adventure of the Seas is already sailing out of Nassau, Bahamas. Freedom of the Seas also became the first ship in the fleet to restart operations from the U.S. in early July.