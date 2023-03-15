Another Oops for Royal Caribbean Due to Excursion Glitch

Royal Caribbean has been dealing with not just one mistake over the last few days but two. Following our earlier coverage of the cruise line refunding guests over a wrongly published premium package, Royal Caribbean also informed guests about the incorrect pricing of a popular shore excursion.

Royal Caribbean Shore Excursion Glitch

It wasn’t a single glitch in the last few days by Royal Caribbean as guests were informed about a mistake over a booked shore excursion and its price that occurred on the website earlier in the Month.

On March 1, Royal Caribbean started offering the Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark tour for $64.99 by mistake. Previously, the excursion cost $249, but with the glitch lowering the price, many people booked it for their upcoming sailing.

The tour is at the popular Atlantic Waterpark in Nassau, Bahamas, located on Paradise Island, just a short drive from where the cruise ships dock near downtown. While the vessel is making a port of call, many guests will often choose Atlantis to spend their day as it also includes a beach, restaurants, and plenty of activities for the day.

Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock)

In the last couple of days, Royal Caribbean started informing guests who booked the tour at the lower price that it was a system glitch.

In a letter from Aurora Yera-Rodrigues of Guest Experience, she says, “Recently, there were a series of system glitches that uploaded incorrect information onto our system, including pricing for our Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark tour. Our teams worked diligently to resolve the issues and they now reflect correctly in My Royal Cruise.”

Royal Caribbean Refunds Impacted Guests

As a result of the mistake by the cruise line, those guests that booked the tour were not happy to be informed that the purchase at the glitch price of $64.99 had been cancelled. Royal Caribbean is refunding the purchase to the original payment form and offering $50 of onboard credit as an apology.

The letter continues, “As a result, any purchases made for this tour during the glitch will be cancelled and a refund will be issued to the original form of payment. This refund will reflect within 14 days. Some international financial institutions may take a little longer.”

Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Many guests have been angered with the cruise line for not honoring the glitch price and only offering a much lower $50 credit. The cruise line has also increased the regular price of the Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark tour to $309, to the anger of guests.

This news follows another glitch by Royal Caribbean over the past few days, with the cruise line mistakenly publishing The Premier Pass VIP package, offering two guests loads of perks and extras for just $88.99. However, that package was uploaded to the site by mistake and is only offered by the sister line Celebrity Cruises.

In February, the cruise line also sent a safety briefing text message by mistake to people who had already completed their cruise or had a sailing that was still months away. The message sent said, “You have 30 minutes! Go to your assembly station now and complete your mandatory safety briefing.” This caused some slight confusion but also some funny reactions.