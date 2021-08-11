Another Inaugural Call for Carnival Cruise Line’s Flagship

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras cruise ship continues to make first-time visits to ports, and in this case, it’s during the week-long western Caribbean cruise. The ship made its inaugural call at Mahogany Bay on Isla Roatan, Honduras.

Mardi Gras Makes First Call at Mahogany Bay

The Carnival cruise ship has visited Mahogany Bay on island Roatan, Honduras, for the very first time on Wednesday, August 11. The vessel had an arrival time of 7:00 AM. During the call, the ship’s leadership team and local officials attended a traditional plaque exchange ceremony that commemorates the arrival of Carnival’s flagship.

“We are delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Mahogany Bay while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of cruising in Mahogany Bay has such a wide-reaching impact, and it is so special to have our flagship call on this port. On behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners at Mahogany Bay for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Mardi Gras remains at Mahogany Bay until approximately 5:00 PM, which offers guests the majority of the day to enjoy the stunning nearby beach and, of course, the MagicalnFlying Beach Chair ride to get there! Cruise Hive has a full guide of the cruise port and everything on offer right here.

Mahogany Bay is not the first maiden call for Mardi Gras during the week-long western Caribbean cruise. The ship started with a first visit to Cozumel on August 9 and then the following day made a stop at Costa Maya, also for the first time. On an Eastern Caribbean itinerary, there were also maiden calls during Mardi Gras’ first voyage, which departed Port Canaveral on July 31, 2021.

There will be two more full days at sea for the current cruise before the ship arrives back in Florida on Saturday, August 14. The next voyage will be back to Eastern Caribbean with calls to San Juan, Amber Cove, and Nassau.

Mardi Gras is the most innovative ship in the fleet, fully powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The flagship features the first roller coaster at sea and tons of new venues and experiences, including a state-of-the-art atrium and restaurants from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodamin, and the line’s Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal.