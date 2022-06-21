Another Delay for New Luxury Cruise Ship

The much-anticipated Evrima luxury ship from the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is suffering another delay due to labor shortages and disputes, causing the cancelation of its inaugural sailings.

Now, the ship will not welcome guests until August 31, 2022, instead of the early August debut previously planned.

Labor Disputes Cause Delays

According to a company statement, labor protests and strikes by metalworkers in the Cantabria region of Spain have slowed work on the vessel, causing the delay.

The ship, the first of three already under construction for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, is being finished at the Astander Shipyard, in Santander, along the northern coast of Spain.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, its subcontractors, and the Astander Shipyard are not involved in the metalworkers’ disagreement,” said the statement. “However, violent protestors repeatedly gathered at the shipyard’s gates, making it difficult for workers and subcontractors to safely access the facilities.”

Rendering Courtesy: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

While finishing work has resumed on the ship, the delay has meant the initial voyages must still be canceled to ensure the ship is up to the company’s standards to provide an exceptional experience for guests.

“After making significant progress on Evrima and recently conducting a series of successful sea trials, it is upsetting to have faced interruptions that are outside of our control, however, the safety and wellbeing of those working on the ship are our top priority,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

The Ritz-Carlton hotel brand first announced its plan for luxury yacht-like cruise ships in 2017, but the initial debut of Evrima was significantly delayed during the global cruise shutdown and shipyard closures.

Progress Still Being Made

The good news for prospective travelers aboard this amazing new ship is that Evrima recently completed her first set of sea trials. This ensures the ship’s operational abilities, and now it is only the finishing details that need completion.

Those details will be spectacular indeed. Evrima is a smaller vessel, measuring just 623 feet long and 79 feet wide, and weighing in at 26,500 gross tons. This gives the ship a very exclusive vibe, hosting fewer than 300 passengers per sailing.

Rendering Courtesy: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Anticipated details include suites with private oceanview terraces and whirlpools, walk-in wardrobes, and spacious bathrooms. Onboard, guests will enjoy curated dining that incorporates locally-sourced menus, locally-inspired spa treatments, boutique shopping and exclusive retail, in-house classical and jazz musicians, a top-deck observation lounge, an onboard humidor, and so much more.

The ship’s small size also permits itineraries that will visit exclusive ports unavailable to larger vessels. This will bring passengers to more intimate, culturally-diverse destinations, which are greatly in demand with travelers.

Evrima‘s initial season will be spent with a variety of 6-13-night Mediterranean offerings, visiting outstanding ports in Italy, Croatia, Malta, France, Spain, Morocco, and more.

In November, the ship will reposition to the Caribbean, bringing guests to popular tropical ports during the winter, including Barbados, Antigua, Puerto Rico, Grenadines, both the U.S. and U.K. Virgin Islands, and many more, before the ship returns to the Mediterranean in May 2023.

Two additional ships for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Ilma and Luminara, are also under construction with planned debuts in 2024 and 2025, respectively. No delays have been announced for these vessels, which are currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.